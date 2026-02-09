Google Reclaims No. 1 Spot at the 2026 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review

Coinbase and ai.com Fumble during the Big Game

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Gemini took home the top spot in the 22nd Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review with its 'New Home' ad, an emotional spot that showcased how AI can support life transitions through creativity and human connection. This marks the fourth time Google has claimed the top position in the Kellogg panel's rankings. Other brands that earned top marks included Anthropic's Claude with its 'Can I get a six pack quickly?' and Novartis's 'Relax Your Tight End.' Not every advertiser hit the mark, including Coinbase and ai.com, which received low grades during this year's Ad Review.

Google's top-ranked ad stood out for balancing emotional resonance with a clear demonstration of product value. The ad echoed the spirit of Google's iconic 'Parisian Love' spot from 2009, offering a nostalgic reminder of what has long defined the brand while updating it for a new era of AI-powered tools.

"This ad captures what Google has historically done best: pairing genuine emotional storytelling with a clear illustration of how the product fits naturally into people's lives," said Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing and co-lead of the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review. "It feels like a modern evolution of that approach rather than a departure from it," added Derek Rucker, the Sandy & Morton Goldman Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies in Marketing and co-lead of the Ad Review.

Several brands made their debut this year, underscoring both the expanding range of advertisers and the game's continued role as a launchpad for emerging brands. First-time advertisers included Tecovas, Fanatics Sportsbook, Liquid I.V., Ring, Ro, and Novo Nordisk, the latter two marking notable debuts for weight-loss medication advertising on the Super Bowl stage. Anthropic also made its first appearance, with a spot promoting its ad-free AI platform. "Anthropic's message stood out because it was simple and clearly differentiated," said Rucker. "In a crowded environment of AI brands, that clarity made the ad especially effective."

Artificial intelligence took center stage during this year's Super Bowl, both as a subject of brand storytelling and as a creative tool. Several brands, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Genspark, used the Super Bowl stage to define how their technologies fit into everyday life, ranging from emotional narratives to more functional demonstrations of performance and productivity. Meta returned with two spots highlighting its AI-powered eyewear, this time emphasizing the product's "athletic intelligence." AI also played a role behind the scenes, as Svedka's spot featuring dancing robots was primarily created using AI, according to the brand.

While brands like Google and Anthropic delivered strong performances, others fell short on advertising's biggest stage. Coinbase, for example, aired a spot built around a karaoke-style use of a Backstreet Boys song, but the creative failed to establish a clear connection to the brand or its value proposition, resulting in a low rating from the Kellogg panel. ai.com also received a low grade, with panelists left unclear on what the product actually offered. "When you're advertising new technologies, there's a lot to learn from classic brand building," said Calkins. "ai.com is a good example of what can go wrong—after watching the ad, people were still left wondering what the product was."

As has become tradition, celebrity power was on full display, with brands stacking household names to break through the clutter. This year's spokespeople included the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper, and Parker Posey for Uber Eats, Danny McBride, Hailee Steinfeld, Keegan-Michael Key, Bon Jovi, and KATSEYE for State Farm and Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and Shane Gillis for Bud Light.

Nostalgia continued to be a reliable creative lever, with several brands tapping into 1990s pop culture to connect with millennial audiences now firmly in their prime purchasing years. Dunkin's spot parodied a 1990s sitcom, featuring Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and Ted Danson, among other 1990s TV stars. The Backstreet Boys were featured by two different brands, Coinbase and T-Mobile, while Xfinity ran a Jurassic Park-themed spot with the 1993 movie's original cast.

"Many advertisers appeared to be playing it safe this year. Nostalgia and well-liked celebrities are two of the most reliable ways to do that," said Calkins. "Familiar faces and throwback references offer a shortcut to attention, but they still need to be paired with a clear brand message to be truly effective."

Health-focused advertising made a notable leap this year, with brands tackling topics ranging from hydration and fiber intake to food quality, caffeine consumption and access to care. Weight-loss medications were especially prominent, with Novo Nordisk (Wegovy), Ro, and Eli Lilly (Zepbound) all spotlighting their GLP-1 offerings. Together, these spots signaled a broader evolution in the advertising mix, with seemingly fewer traditional snack and candy brands taking center stage compared to prior years.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, several brands addressed everyday wellness and health literacy in accessible—and sometimes humorous—ways. Liquid I.V. leaned into hydration awareness through a playful spot centered on urine color, Raisin Bran highlighted the importance of fiber, while Liquid Death introduced a lower-caffeine energy drink. Hims & Hers also used its spot to acknowledge the broader health gap, framing diagnostic testing and access to care as a growing consumer concern.

"There was a remarkable number of health-focused spots this year," said Rucker. "When you advertise during the Super Bowl, it's a very different game—the ad has to both entertain and educate. Novartis understood that balance better than anyone, creating a spot that was distinct, engaging, and ultimately drove its message home."

The Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review uses an academic framework known as ADPLAN to evaluate the strategic effectiveness of Super Bowl spots. The acronym helps viewers grade ads based on Attention, Distinction, Positioning, Linkage, Amplification, and Net Equity. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the experiential event, which has become a longstanding and cherished tradition in the Kellogg marketing community.

A full list of the rankings is available here.

To learn more about the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review, visit https://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu/news-events/super-bowl.aspx.

For more information about the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, visit www.kellogg.northwestern.edu.

