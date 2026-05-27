Kellogg School of Management Expands Executive Education Programs to Meet Global Demand

Additional courses focus on transformational leadership and AI-driven strategy

EVANSTON, Ill., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University is continuing to expand its globally recognized Executive Education program portfolio, offering a powerful combination of academic rigor from its world-class faculty, real-world application, and flexible delivery formats designed to meet the evolving needs of business leaders worldwide.

As organizations navigate rapid technological change, shifting global markets, and increasing complexity, Kellogg Executive Education equips executives at every stage—from emerging leaders to the C-suite—with the frameworks and capabilities needed to lead with confidence and impact.

"At the heart of every Kellogg Executive Education program is a belief that the best business education happens at the intersection of rigorous academic research and hard-won real-world experience," said Jake Cohen, Associate Dean of Global EMBA and Executive Education at Kellogg. "When an executive walks into a Kellogg program, they're getting access to the frontier of strategic thinking—insights that haven't filtered down to the competition yet."

Global Reach and Proven Impact

Kellogg's Executive Education portfolio continues to scale in response to strong global demand for leadership development. In 2025 alone, Kellogg's Executive Education programming included:

350+ programs

16,000 participants

72 open enrollment programs

92 custom engagements

145 online iterations

42 nonprofit programs.

Participants represented approximately 350 Fortune 500 companies, with many organizations enrolling large groups of leaders to build capabilities at scale. Over the past eight years, more than 70,000 professionals have participated in Kellogg's online programs, reflecting the school's expanding global footprint.

With learners joining from more than 150 countries, Kellogg continues to extend its reach across regions while ensuring programs remain globally relevant and locally applicable.

Flexible Learning for a Dynamic World

Kellogg offers four distinct learning formats: in-person, live virtual, online asynchronous, and hybrid experiences. Programs range from focused short courses lasting a few days to multi-week immersive leadership experiences.

This flexible model allows participants to engage deeply with Kellogg's outstanding faculty while balancing professional responsibilities.

"That flexibility is a direct response to what organizations and leaders tell us they need," Cohen said. "We've built our portfolio so constraints like time and geography don't become barriers to growth."

Cutting-Edge Programming, Including AI Leadership

Kellogg's curriculum spans critical areas including strategy, leadership, marketing, and corporate governance, while also addressing emerging priorities such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

A key upcoming program, Mastering the Human-AI Partnership, launching in October 2026, exemplifies Kellogg's leadership in this space. The program equips executives to determine where AI creates value, where it introduces risk, and how to integrate human judgment with machine intelligence to drive results. Participants gain hands-on experience through applied learning, including no-code AI labs and adoption-focused capstones, leaving with a practical roadmap for implementation.

Across the portfolio, programs such as Strategic Communications for Leaders and Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics for Modern Marketers demonstrate Kellogg's ability to combine cutting-edge insights with immediately applicable tools for today's business challenges.

Expanding Portfolio and New Delivery Models

Kellogg continues to innovate its Executive Education offerings with new formats and platforms. The recently launched Executive Education On-Demand platform provides self-paced learning opportunities, with a growing catalog of courses ranging from short introductions to certificate programs.

Custom programs remain a core component of Kellogg's approach, enabling organizations to co-create learning experiences tailored to their strategic priorities. These programs draw on Kellogg faculty expertise and instruction from C-suite leaders of top global companies to deliver measurable impact at the individual, team, and enterprise levels.

Investing in Immersive Learning Experiences

Looking ahead, Kellogg is making significant investments in its physical and global infrastructure. The Ann McIlrath Drake Executive Center, scheduled to open in Evanston in fall 2027, will provide a purpose-built environment for executive learning, integrating residential, classroom, and collaborative spaces.

"When the Ann McIlrath Drake Executive Center opens, it will offer executives something genuinely rare—an immersive environment where they can step away from daily demands and focus on growing as leaders," Cohen said. "Experiences like this don't just support education; they enable transformation."

Kellogg has also significantly expanded its presence in Miami, tripling its program offerings and strengthening its ability to serve markets across Latin America and beyond.

A Long-Term Partner for Leadership Development

As Executive Education becomes increasingly central to organizational success, Kellogg is deepening its role as a long-term partner to companies and leaders around the world.

"The future I'm most excited about is one where Kellogg Executive Education becomes a long-term partner—for organizations, leaders, and for our alumni across their entire careers," Cohen said.

Through continued innovation, global expansion, and a commitment to excellence, Kellogg Executive Education is helping leaders build the capabilities needed to navigate complexity and shape the future of business.

Contact: Mary Naset, [email protected]

SOURCE Kellogg School of Management