GOOGLE WILL UNVEIL ITS NEW HUMAN:HUMAN INITIATIVE AT POSSIBLE

Google's Launch at POSSIBLE Signifies a Bright Future for Cultural Inclusivity & Representation in Marketing

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today that Google will bring the transformative Human:Human (H:H) experience to POSSIBLE for the first time ever. Designed with a human-centered approach, H:H empowers participants to build stronger cultures, companies, and communities. Google will exclusively debut this immersive, in-person inclusive leadership experience at POSSIBLE on Thursday, April 18 at 8:30 am ET.

H:H breaks learning paradigms using experiential design to create and sustain behavior change focused specifically on navigating systems, behaviors, and the weight we carry in service of transformative human engagement. The transformational experience will create meaningful connection points between Google/YouTube and its high-value customers and partners – first focusing on those in the marketing world at POSSIBLE. By bringing this experience to events, Google aims to create meaningful value beyond its product innovation through its commitment to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive industry by investing in developing the future of inspired, inclusive leaders.

"We are at an inflection point in our industry, as senior leaders are being asked to balance business transformation, shape company culture, develop talent in their organizations and uphold their leadership commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. These leaders play a pivotal role in transforming humanity, and are looking for partners who can help them develop tools to become better leaders," said Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, Vice President, YouTube Ads Marketing. "Built in partnership with Performance Paradigm, Human:Human is our answer to those who are looking to build Inclusive Leadership capabilities. It's a truly unique immersive and transformative experience that they can take back to their organizations to enhance their team's engagement, productivity and sense of belonging."

Designed for leaders using a human-centered approach, H:H moves participants to examine their lived experiences, their environments, and the weight they carry – all in service of building stronger cultures, stronger companies, and stronger communities. By fostering workplace dynamics based in meaningful relationships, empathy, and compassion, H:H is building toward a progressive future.

"Google's H:H initiative will evoke the curious, experimental spirit that we're bringing to POSSIBLE this year. This experience will set the stage for the future of DEIB in the marketing industry by revealing the roots of what moves our culture forward," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "I'm thrilled that attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this hands-on, collaborative experience that will be showcased exclusively at the event. POSSIBLE has been committed to these DEIB and cultural representation goals from the very beginning."

Google returns as POSSIBLE's premier sponsor to inspire advertisers on the opportunities ahead as we collectively define the future of marketing. Together on stage, Google execs and industry leaders will explore AI's role in navigating our evolving landscape. Interactive workshops will dive deep on privacy-first solutions and YouTube mastery. Table Talks will offer a forum for marketers to discuss AI in commerce and strategies for a cookieless world. Google-hosted spaces will offer networking opportunities with industry leaders and product experts.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. The tentpole event brings together the most influential marketing, business leaders, and visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly.

For more information and to register, visit possibleevent.com .

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com .

About Performance Paradigm

Performance Paradigm is a human-capital consultancy on a mission to improve organizational culture and workforce engagement, and to create experiences where mindset and performance intersect. Performance Paradigm believes that learning and behavioral change are most transformative and sustainable when disruption takes place. We specialize in niche curriculum design and delivery via immersive keynote experiences, live and virtual training experiences, workshops, executive coaching, and strategic consultation with a focus on justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging. We do what we do because we believe that human connection and understanding is at the cornerstone of changing life and behavior.

PerformanceParadigm.com

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonald's Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information see www.mmaglobal.com .

