Goop Debuts G. Sport Sessions In Partnership With Westin Hotels & Resorts

BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Westin Hotels & Resorts, the known leader in wellness and hospitality for more than a decade, together with goop, the modern lifestyle brand, today announced a collaboration to premiere a curated fitness program at select Westin hotels this summer. G. Sport Sessions will offer local residents, global travelers and SPG loyalty members access to invigorating workouts and post-class wellness talks led by one of goop's most trusted fitness instructors: Tracy Anderson. Kicking off first at The Westin Chicago River North on July 28th and then at The Westin Austin Downtown on August 25th, the bookable experiences will also include a fresh replenishment menu, health and beauty giveaways and more.

"At goop, we believe wellness can be transformative for both your body and your mind, but we also know how hard it is to keep up your healthy routines during the summer. We hope G. Sport Sessions will be a way for guests to carve out time for themselves," said Megan O'Neill, Senior Beauty Editor at goop. "We incorporated some of our favorite things to create the experience, including a sweat session with Tracy, amazing food and a grab bag of luxurious goop products."

G. Sport Sessions will feature an intimate 45 minute workout class led by Tracy Anderson, followed by a nourishing reception featuring Westin Fresh by The Juicery and a Q & A where attendees can ask Anderson their fitness and wellness questions. Each guest will leave with a gift bag of goop-approved products, including items from the new G. Sport athletic wear line. Tickets for each of the G. Sport Sessions will be $150.

For those craving a deeper wellness experience in conjunction with each event, goop and Westin have created the G. Sport Sessions Weekend Package that brings the best wellness offerings of both brands to travelers. In addition to the Westin brand's complimentary Sleep Well Lavender Balm, the package will include fresh cut botanicals, healthy snacks and a bathroom filled with non-toxic goop skincare, a dry brush and other detoxifying essentials. The package will also feature the Westin brand's signature White Tea scented candle and a branded S'Well water bottle.

Guests extending for the weekend can also experience Westin's robust portfolio of Move Well programs and partnerships, including access to Peloton bikes and TRX equipment available in WestinWORKOUT studios as well as the brand's iconic Gear Lending program that allows travelers to borrow workout gear during their stay. Guests can opt to add in spa services at The Westin Chicago River North. The goop'd up hotel package will be available after purchasing a ticket to the event, at both The Westin Chicago River North and The Westin Austin Downtown, beginning at $269 in Chicago; $289 in Austin. Prices may vary.

"We know that travel can be tricky for people's wellness routine; but believe it or not, longer days and more free time during summer months can be disruptive too," said Chris Heuisler, Global RunWESTIN Concierge, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "Whether you are at home or on the road, it's a little easier to keep your fitness regimen when you can grab a friend to go for a run or sign up together for a fitness class. We are thrilled to work together with goop to bring G. Sport Sessions to our guests, their online community, and local residents as yet another way Westin is empowering everyone to be their best through wellness."

To bid on the exclusive SPG Moment experience, which includes a private meet and greet with Tracy Anderson, please visit: https://auction.starwoodhotels.com/ or enter Westin's sweepstakes: www.westinstore.com/gsportsessions for a chance to win event tickets and the weekend package in the city of your choice as well as a credit to shop on Westinstore.com and goop.com.

For tickets and more information, visit: http://goop.com/gsportsessions.

About goop

goop is a lifestyle brand with its roots in content across six key pillars: Wellness, Travel, Food, Beauty, Style, and Work; within those pillars, goop curates and sells a tightly-edited array of products; we also make our own goods. goop products include a luxurious, high-performance skincare line made from organic ingredients; a regimen-based vitamin program to address the acute needs of modern women; an artisanal collection of fragrances, crafted entirely from natural elements; a limited-edition range of fashion essentials, all made in Italy's finest mills and factories; and now, a collection of five extraordinary, therapeutic baths based in Chinese medicine and herbalism.

goop launched in the fall of 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter; GP wanted to share her unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries, and she also wanted to get her own questions—about health, fitness, and the psyche—answered. goop continues to be a place for GP, now the company's CEO, to introduce readers to incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, along with new ideas about where to shop, eat, wear, cook, and stay.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, a leader in wellness and hospitality for more than a decade, empowers guests and associates to embrace well-being and be their best selves through the brand's six pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 200 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience offerings that include the iconic Heavenly Bed, RunWESTIN and Westin Gear Lending with New Balance, delicious and nutritious SuperFoodsRx™ and more. To learn more, visit www.westin.com. Stay connected to Westin: @westin on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/Westin.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goop-debuts-g-sport-sessions-in-partnership-with-westin-hotels--resorts-300656581.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

