The Iconic Island Destination Debuts with Contemporary Architecture, Elevated Culinary Experiences, and the Launch of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami – the private Atlantic Ocean coastline escape located just minutes from the vibrant energy of Miami – officially reopens its doors today, debuting a striking $100 million transformation, ushering in a bold new era of seaside glamour, where modern coastal sophistication meets timeless elegance.

THE RITZ-CARLTON KEY BISCAYNE, MIAMI MARKS THE RETURN OF MODERN COASTAL GLAMOUR IN SOUTH FLORIDA

This intimate resort haven is set across seventeen acres of pristine beachfront and blends the oasis of Key Biscayne's island lifestyle with the fashionable energy of Miami. Guests feel an immediate connection to the sea through the newly refashioned open-air architecture, uninterrupted ocean views, and a palette of sun-washed island tones and natural textures. Led by the global luxury hospitality developers Gencom and acclaimed design studios Hart Howerton, DesignAgency, and Chapi Chapo Design, the inspiring transformation marks the resort's first comprehensive renewal in nearly twenty-five years, revitalizing every corner of its secluded setting.

"As we reopen our doors, we are honored to welcome guests back to our iconic beachfront enclave that has been an integral part of Miami's glamorous legacy for decades," says Derek Flint, Market General Manager. "This next chapter of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami celebrates our expansive landscape, luxury oceanfront accommodations and vibrant setting designed for global travelers and locals alike. We've created a resort intended to transport our guests and inspire celebration, reconnection and rejuvenation."

A Renewed Modern Coastal Oasis

Evoking the effortless glamour of Key Biscayne's mid-century allure, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami reemerges as a reinvigorated sanctuary where timeless design meets the fresh, modern spirit of Miami. The resort's transformation celebrates stylish and refined sophistication – clean architectural lines, natural materials, and a design sensibility that nods to the island's storied past and natural charm.

The inspiring indoor-outdoor setting welcomes guests with a dramatic sweeping glass façade that frames panoramic views. Sunlight infuses the space with breezy, uplifting energy while a reflective fountain terrace flows from the lobby into the lush tropical gardens. Verdant greenery, open-air pathways, and expansive terraces embody the elevated island lifestyle, while the resort's dynamic outdoor spaces come alive from sunrise swims to golden-hour cocktails – inviting guests to soak in the rhythm, spirit, and effortless enjoyment of Miami's coastal playground.

The resort's expansive guest rooms and suites mirror the stylish modern design with bespoke furnishings, layered natural elements, and color palettes inspired by sea and sand. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping ocean and garden views, with private terraces that celebrate the beauty of Biscayne Bay. At the pinnacle of the resort's accommodations, the Presidential Suite serves as the property's most expansive retreat, featuring two bedrooms, two and a half baths, a private balcony, and 2,620 square feet of stylish indoor–outdoor living space complemented by panoramic ocean views.

Contemporary Beachfront Dining Redefined

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami unveils a new and expansive culinary and cocktail program reflective of the island's relaxed lifestyle with Miami's cosmopolitan energy. Six distinct beachfront dining and cocktail destinations celebrate fresh local ingredients, vibrant global flavors, and a spirited sense of place.

Overlooking the shimmering coastline, Luma is a Mediterranean-inspired escape where the elegance of Italian tradition meets the natural beauty of the sea. Modern Italian cuisine is expressed through grilled fish, seafood, prime cuts, and seasonal vegetables. Handmade pastas, refined classics, and tableside finishes enhance a sense of place, while a roaming, Dolce Vita gelato and granita cart offers a sweet indulgence reminiscent of seaside Italian towns.

Along the shoreline, Paralía brings the vibrant flavors of the Aegean to Key Biscayne. Led by Executive Chef Renato Mekolli, the open-air restaurant offering panoramic ocean views and breathtaking evening light, draws inspiration from Greek and Turkish tavernas. The menu highlights freshly caught seafood sourced from Florida's local fisheries, shareable meze platters, herbaceous salads, and grilled whole fish brightened with citrus and wild island herbs. As day turns to night, Paralía evolves into a lively setting for seaside libations, with a beverage program featuring Greek wines, ouzo, and cocktails infused with indigenous botanicals.

Rum Bar elevates the contemporary lobby lounge providing an elegant yet relaxed nod to Caribbean heritage and Key Biscayne's storied past. Golden light, handwoven textures, and the aroma of aged rum create an intimate backdrop for handcrafted cocktails and spirited conversation. Steps from the sand, Dune Beach Bar transforms from a breezy daytime retreat to energetic evening destination, serving refreshing cocktails and sea-inspired small plates under swaying palms and star-filled skies. Stefano's enriches the poolside experience with artisanal wood-fired pizzas ideal for long afternoons by the ocean, while Scoop delights guests with Dolce Vita gelato in nostalgic, playful flavors.

Further raising the bar with the innovative culinary offerings, Pura Vida Miami, the beloved Miami-born wellness lifestyle brand, introduces an all-day café experience with a diverse menu of nutrient-rich dishes prepared with fresh, unprocessed ingredients and entirely free of seed oils. Rounding out the collection, Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolatier delivers exquisite confections for an upscale and indulgent sweet moment.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne: A New Sanctuary of Wellness

Wellness and rejuvenation are at the center of the resort's renewal with the debut of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne – a 30,000-square-foot sanctuary where nature, ritual, and mindful sensory converge. The expansive spa features 16 treatment rooms, including three couples suites, a full-service salon, and restorative spaces such as the Spa Sanctuary, Journey Lounge, and Sensory Spa Garden with private cabanas.

Guests embark on immersive wellness journeys rooted in sound therapy and elemental healing, reflecting the island's inherent tranquility. The complimentary Renewal Ritual, offered each morning and afternoon, invites guests to participate in a meditation that is focused on intention, grounding, and renewal. Additional sensory experiences – including scent-led moments and curated teas in the Spa Sanctuary – further elevate each treatment, while the surrounding Spa Garden offers nature infused relaxation or a nourishing lunch amid tropical foliage.

Holistic well-being extends across the resort with a revitalized oceanfront fitness center offering strength and movement classes for guests ages 18 and over. Tremble, Miami's acclaimed boutique fitness brand, brings its signature reformer-based programming with full-body sessions blending strength training, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movement. Complimentary daily classes on the grand lawn, including yoga, stretching, and body sculpting, round out a comprehensive wellness offering designed to restore mind, body, and spirit.

Unparalleled Leisure & Island Living

The resort's leisure programming brings a fresh flow of energy to the island. Guests can dive into an expanded lineup of water sports, enjoy refreshed pools and stylish new cabanas, and experience the beloved Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center – now offering tennis, pickleball, and padel courts for players of all levels. Curated retail outposts including 120 Lino, Lilly Pulitzer, Coastal Boutique, Sabbia Fine Jewelry, and The Spa Boutique complement the resort's lifestyle scene, offering a chic blend of fashion, locally inspired finds, and coastal sophistication.

Families will discover the new Ritz Kids Club, an imaginative retreat that blends calming and playful elements. Nature-inspired design and interactive programming spark curiosity, creativity, and joy, offering younger guests their own sense of discovery on the island.

For more information or to reserve your stay, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/keybiscayne.

About The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Set along the pristine shores of Key Biscayne, just minutes from downtown Miami, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is set to complete a $100 million transformation and reopen in December 2025. The oceanfront resort features a completely redesigned spa with a new spa garden, updated guest rooms and suites, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, elevated poolside and leisure experiences, The Club Lounge, the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center and curated retail offerings, including 120 Lino, Lilly Pulitzer, Sabbia, Coastal Boutique, and The Spa Boutique. Families are welcomed with a new Ritz Kids Club, offering interactive and thoughtfully designed spaces for exploration and play. A premier dining and cocktail destination, the resort offers six distinct concepts, including Luma, Paralía, Rum Bar, Dune Beach Bar, Scoop, and Stefano's, highlighting Florida-sourced ingredients and culturally inspired cuisine. Blending contemporary design with Key Biscayne's natural beauty and heritage, the resort offers a refined retreat where guests can relax and recharge, enjoying an elevated escape marked by thoughtful design and attentive service. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, FL. For more information, call 305-365-4500 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.