Gooten Earns The Startup Weekly's 2021 Exceptional Workplace Award

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as an Exceptional Place to Work in 2021. The Startup Weekly presented the Exceptional Workplace award to companies that have demonstrated a commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement.

As a globally distributed on-demand production and logistics company, Gooten is transforming how online stores manufacture and fulfill orders. The company's smart supply chain enables high-growth eCommerce stores and brands to manufacture a wide range of quality products without holding inventory, and its ability to dynamically route orders ensures items will be delivered to customers efficiently. Gooten's growth has allowed it to expand its global network of vetted manufacturers and logistics partners, expand its management team, and create an environment where employees can grow and thrive.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on a combination of employee survey results, online and offline reviews, and industry recognition.

"In what has been a challenging year for many, we are honored to be recognized as a company that puts people first," said Gooten CEO Brian Rainey. "First and foremost, our growth is driven by the energy and focus of our talented team. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to provide the most innovative smart supply chain solutions for brands looking to optimize their eCommerce business."

"This year's award recipients have gone above and beyond to drive workplace satisfaction and excellence. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed with all the awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

About Gooten

Gooten operates a smart supply chain for brands looking to optimize their eCommerce business with on-demand manufacturing. It combines proprietary technology and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This infrastructure allows Gooten to fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive rate. Gooten's manufacturing-on-demand model makes it possible for eCommerce brands to sell high-quality products without holding any inventory. Founded in 2015 and already profitable, Gooten is based in New York City. For more information, please visit http://www.gooten.com .

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial distinction.

For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

