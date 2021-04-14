Gooten Names BigCommerce its First eCommerce Preferred Provider
The exclusive partnership allows eCommerce merchants to quickly and easily access the benefits of on-demand manufacturing and scale their businesses
NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten today named BigCommerce its first eCommerce Preferred Partner, giving Gooten's online merchants one-step integration with the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. As part of this partnership, more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers will also gain access to Gooten's on-demand manufacturing supply chain.
As a globally distributed on-demand production and logistics company, Gooten is transforming the way eCommerce businesses manufacture and fulfill products. Gooten provides brands with tailored solutions that allow them to create personalized products for their consumers, expand or diversify their current merch and product lines and move a portion or even all of their bulk inventory to a more sustainable on-demand manufacturing model. As of today, Gooten merchants and brands can quickly integrate with BigCommerce's enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance to help them scale their stores.
"BigCommerce is a globally acclaimed eCommerce platform committed to advancing the growth of its merchants. With a similar vision at Gooten, we are excited to partner with them to extend our full suite of out-of-the-box enterprise supply chain solutions for on-demand manufacturing," said Brian Rainey, CEO of Gooten. "BigCommerce's ability to provide flexible eCommerce technology combined with Gooten's transformational approach to order management, on-demand production and fulfillment will allow our partners to scale their online stores seamlessly. As the eCommerce landscape continues to experience unparalleled growth, this partnership could not come at a better time."
BigCommerce Enterprise offers valuable features and functionality built for enterprise businesses and shares Gooten's deep commitment to customer service and account management.
"Our partnership with Gooten further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Gooten shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."
About Gooten
Gooten operates a smart supply chain for brands looking to optimize their eCommerce business with on-demand manufacturing. It combines proprietary technology and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This infrastructure allows Gooten to fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive rate. Gooten's manufacturing-on-demand model makes it possible for eCommerce brands to sell high-quality products without holding any inventory. Founded in 2015 and already profitable, Gooten is based in New York City. For more information, please visit http://www.gooten.com
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. Learn more at www.bigcommerce.com.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
