GoPro Announces $120,000 'GoPro Line of the Winter' Video Contest for Best Single-Clip Ski + Snowboard Videos

Each submission must be a single, unedited clip, shot on GoPro and captured by the skier or snowboarder themselves. To be eligible, the clip must be shared on social media using the #GoProLineOfTheWinter hashtag and submitted to GoPro Awards via the GoPro Quik app or at GoPro.com/Awards . Individuals may submit as many videos as they like, with each video serving as one submission.

"In the hands of inspired athletes, GoPros have captured some of the most insane ski and snowboard lines we've ever seen — from Travis Rice's incredible pillow line descents to Colby Stevenson's Million Dollar Challenge-Winning cliff drop ," says Nick Woodman, GoPro CEO and founder. "With the GoPro Line of the Winter challenge, we're giving skiers and snowboarders the chance to share their awesomeness with the world and earn cash awards from GoPro that can help them pursue their passions further."

A judging panel of GoPro-sponsored snow athletes — Olympic snowboarding champions Jamie Anderson and Sage Kotsenburg , eight-time X-Games skiing slopestyle medalist Tom Wallisch , three-time Freeride World Tour runner-up Hedvig Wessel , and 16 year-old Teton Gravity Research film phenom Kai Jones — will judge the submissions based on athletic performance, video-capture quality and overall 'wow factor.'

From January to April, $10,000 will be awarded to a skier and $10,000 awarded to a snowboarder each month for that month's best ski and snowboard line, totaling $80,000 for eight, next-level single-clip GoPro videos. In May, both a skier and snowboarder will be announced as winners of the 'GoPro Line of the Winter' and each of them will be awarded a $20,000 prize.

Participants can submit videos captured on any generation of GoPro camera, however the new HERO12 Black camera, combined with the new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, makes for the ultimate ski or snowboard POV camera solution thanks to the wider-than-ever 177° field-of-view they enable. This means you and your audience can see and feel more of the terrain, athleticism and speed in your GoPro videos than ever before.

Submissions to 'GoPro Line of the Winter' close on April 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM Pacific Time . For more information about the contest and video clip requirements for eligibility, visit GoPro Awards .

