GoPro Subscribers Contribute Over 300,000 Hours of Video Content for AI Data Licensing

GoPro Opens Up AI Training Program to More Subscribers to Meet the Growing Demand for Video in AI Model Training

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that GoPro subscribers have contributed more than 300,000 hours of video content to its AI Training program — more than doubled since Q3 the amount of content available for license to partners developing AI models. This 300,000 hour milestone reflects strong subscriber engagement given the relatively small number of subscribers invited to participate in the program's initial rollout.

GoPro’s AI Training program is an opt-in program that invites U.S. subscribers to monetize their GoPro cloud-based video content by making it available to help train third-party AI models.

In light of the program's early success with subscriber participation, GoPro is expanding its AI Training program to a larger pool of GoPro subscribers in anticipation of 3rd-party AI training licensing deals currently in negotiation. As of its last earnings call, GoPro had more than 2.42 million subscribers with more than 13 million hours of highly diversified content stored in the GoPro cloud.

"We believe this program represents a meaningful opportunity for our subscribers and for GoPro, and we're encouraged with the engagement we've seen since launching the program," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Reaching 300,000 hours is a solid milestone, and we're excited to open participation up to more subscribers while we advance our 3rd-party licensing negotiations."

GoPro launched the AI Training program in August 2025 with an invitation-only rollout to a few thousand U.S. subscribers. The program enables subscribers to opt in and monetize their GoPro cloud-based video content by licensing it to help train third-party AI models. Subscribers earn 50% of the license revenue GoPro expects to generate on their behalf.

For partnership inquiries, contact GoPro's business development team at [email protected]. Learn more about the AI Training program here.

