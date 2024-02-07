GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and 2023 Results

2023 Revenue of $1.0 billion

3 million Camera Units Sold, up 6% Year-over-Year

GoPro Subscribers Grew 12% Year-over-Year to 2.5 million

Subscription and Service Revenue was $97 million, up 18% Year-over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and posted management commentary, including forward-looking guidance, in the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com.

"Our growth strategy led to significant retail channel sell-through increases in the fourth quarter and second half of 2023," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We're looking forward to launching several new products throughout the year, opening more retail doors at a steady rate and activating a larger number of marketing initiatives to drive awareness and demand."

"During 2023, our capital allocation policy resulted in the repurchase of $50 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Convertible Notes in exchange for $46 million, and we repurchased $40 million in stock, which resulted in a reduction of 15 million shares or 9% of fully diluted shares," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO.

For details on GoPro's Q4 and full year performance and outlook, please see the management commentary referenced above and posted in the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.gopro.com.

Q4 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $295 million , down 8% year-over-year.

, down 8% year-over-year. Subscription and service revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $25 million .

. GoPro subscriber count ended Q4 at 2.5 million, up 12% year-over-year.

Revenue from the retail channel was $228 million , or 77% of total revenue and up 18% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was $67 million , or 23% of total revenue and down 47% year-over-year.

, or 77% of total revenue and up 18% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was , or 23% of total revenue and down 47% year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $2 million , or a $0.02 loss per share, down from net income of $3 million or $0.02 per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $2 million , or $0.02 per share, down from non-GAAP net income of $21 million , or $0.12 per share, in the prior year period.

, or a loss per share, down from net income of or per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was , or per share, down from non-GAAP net income of , or per share, in the prior year period. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 34.2% and 34.4%, respectively. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.5% and 35.1%, respectively, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3 million . This compares to $22 million in the prior year period.

. This compares to in the prior year period. Cameras with Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) at or above $400 represented 74% of Q4 2023 camera revenue. Entry level products accounted for 14% of camera revenue.

represented 74% of Q4 2023 camera revenue. Entry level products accounted for 14% of camera revenue. Q4 2023 Street ASP was $330 , a 13% decrease year-over-year.

, a 13% decrease year-over-year. Cash and marketable securities were $247 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.0 billion , down 8% year-over-year.

, down 8% year-over-year. Subscription and service revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $97 million .

. GAAP net loss was $53 million , or a $0.35 loss per share, down from net income of $29 million or $0.18 per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $31 million , or a $0.20 loss per share, down from non-GAAP net income of $81 million , or $0.47 per share, in the prior year period.

, or a loss per share, down from net income of or per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was , or a loss per share, down from non-GAAP net income of , or per share, in the prior year period. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 32.2% and 32.4%, respectively. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.2% and 38.1%, respectively, in the prior year period.

2023 Adjusted EBITDA was negative $27 million . This compares to $95 million in the prior year period.

Recent Business Highlights

Capital allocations during the fourth quarter resulted in the repurchase of $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Convertible Notes in exchange for $46.3 million and the repurchase of $10.0 million in stock in the fourth quarter, and $40.0 million total for 2023.

in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Convertible Notes in exchange for and the repurchase of in stock in the fourth quarter, and total for 2023. In January 2024 , GoPro announced its plan to acquire Australian maker of tech-enabled motorcycle helmets, Forcite Helmet Systems.

, GoPro announced its plan to acquire Australian maker of tech-enabled motorcycle helmets, Forcite Helmet Systems. In January 2024 , GoPro returned to X Games sponsorship as the official action camera; GoPro also recently announced sponsorships as the official camera of the Freeride World Tour, the world's biggest freeride ski and snowboard competition, and the official action camera of the Vans Pipe Masters surf contest.

, GoPro returned to X Games sponsorship as the official action camera; GoPro also recently announced sponsorships as the official camera of the Freeride World Tour, the world's biggest freeride ski and snowboard competition, and the official action camera of the Vans Pipe Masters surf contest. In November 2023 , GoPro was recognized for the third consecutive year by Outside Magazine as one of the 50 Best Places to Work (No. 14) and the only company with more than 200 employees to make the list.

Results Summary:





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Revenue

$ 295,420

$ 321,021

(8.0) %

$ 1,005,459

$ 1,093,541

(8.1) % Gross margin























GAAP

34.2 %

32.5 %

170 bps

32.2 %

37.2 %

(500) bps Non-GAAP

34.4 %

35.1 %

(70) bps

32.4 %

38.1 %

(570) bps Operating income (loss)























GAAP

$ (9,368)

$ 1,707

(648.8) %

$ (75,463)

$ 38,955

(293.7) % Non-GAAP

$ 2,033

$ 19,077

(89.3) %

$ (34,075)

$ 85,547

(139.8) % Net income (loss)























GAAP

$ (2,418)

$ 3,073

(178.7) %

$ (53,183)

$ 28,847

(284.4) % Non-GAAP

$ 2,424

$ 21,090

(88.5) %

$ (31,135)

$ 80,923

(138.5) % Diluted net income (loss) per share























GAAP

$ (0.02)

$ 0.02

(200.0) %

$ (0.35)

$ 0.18

(294.4) % Non-GAAP

$ 0.02

$ 0.12

(83.3) %

$ (0.20)

$ 0.47

(142.6) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,267

$ 22,014

(85.2) %

$ (27,317)

$ 94,754

(128.8) %

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting, and analyzing gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. A reconciliation of preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to statements regarding our expectations for profitability, revenue growth and subscription growth; expanded product roadmap, product pricing strategy, expanded distribution and overall consumer demand for our products. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the inability to achieve our revenue growth or profitability in the future, and if revenue growth or profitability is achieved, the inability to sustain it; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates or currency exchange rates may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products; the fact that our goal to grow revenue and be profitable relies upon our ability to grow sales from our direct-to-consumer business and our retail partners and distributors; our ability to acquire and retain subscribers; our reliance on third-party suppliers, some of which are sole-source suppliers, to provide services and components for our products which may be impacted due to supply shortages, long lead times or other service disruptions that may lead to increased costs due to the effects of global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations; our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand and protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risk that our sales fall below our forecasts, especially during the holiday season; the risk we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, which may result in our financial performance suffering the fact that our continued profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the fact that we rely on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue, and any decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products could harm our business; the risk that we may not successfully manage product introductions, product transitions, product pricing and marketing; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced; our ability to attract, engage and retain qualified personnel; any changes to trade agreements, trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the impact of competition on our market share, revenue and profitability; the fact that we may experience fluctuating revenue, expenses and profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; the effects of global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations and its effects on the United States and global economies and our business in particular; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as updated in filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 295,420

$ 321,021

$ 1,005,459

$ 1,093,541 Cost of revenue 194,325

216,718

681,886

686,713 Gross profit 101,095

104,303

323,573

406,828















Operating expenses:













Research and development 43,892

36,026

165,688

139,885 Sales and marketing 50,363

51,079

169,578

166,967 General and administrative 16,208

15,491

63,770

61,021 Total operating expenses 110,463

102,596

399,036

367,873 Operating income (loss) (9,368)

1,707

(75,463)

38,955 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (1,236)

(1,310)

(4,699)

(6,242) Other income, net 5,198

2,263

12,429

1,740 Total other income (expense), net 3,962

953

7,730

(4,502) Income (loss) before income taxes (5,406)

2,660

(67,733)

34,453 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,988)

(413)

(14,550)

5,606 Net income (loss) $ (2,418)

$ 3,073

$ (53,183)

$ 28,847















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ (0.35)

$ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ (0.35)

$ 0.18















Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:













Basic 151,078

155,340

153,348

156,181 Diluted 151,078

172,124

153,348

178,279

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,708

$ 223,735 Marketable securities 23,867

143,602 Accounts receivable, net 91,452

77,008 Inventory 106,266

127,131 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,298

34,551 Total current assets 482,591

606,027 Property and equipment, net 8,686

13,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,729

21,819 Goodwill 146,459

146,459 Other long-term assets 311,486

289,293 Total assets $ 967,951

$ 1,076,925







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 102,612

$ 91,648 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 110,049

118,877 Short-term operating lease liabilities 10,520

9,553 Deferred revenue 55,913

55,850 Total current liabilities 279,094

275,928 Long-term taxes payable 11,199

9,536 Long-term debt 92,615

141,017 Long-term operating lease liabilities 25,527

33,446 Other long-term liabilities 3,670

5,439 Total liabilities 412,105

465,366







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 998,373

960,903 Treasury stock, at cost (193,231)

(153,231) Accumulated deficit (249,296)

(196,113) Total stockholders' equity 555,846

611,559 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 967,951

$ 1,076,925

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (2,418)

$ 3,073

$ (53,183)

$ 28,847 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,159

1,980

6,160

8,570 Non-cash operating lease cost 957

1,335

3,090

5,501 Stock-based compensation 10,031

9,565

41,479

38,991 Deferred income taxes 73

(3,437)

(17,891)

2,710 Non-cash restructuring charges —

228

—

228 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,092)

—

(3,092)

— Other (632)

(1,361)

(2,600)

1,022 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 37,651

14,179

(6,826)

(80,122) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 43,729

25,562

(32,863)

5,747















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (535)

(242)

(1,520)

(3,447) Purchases of marketable securities —

(61,857)

(25,782)

(165,590) Maturities of marketable securities 15,000

51,000

149,204

160,649 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,465

(11,099)

121,902

(8,388)















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock —

74

3,876

4,760 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (862)

(1,083)

(8,008)

(13,410) Repurchase of outstanding common stock (10,000)

(8,001)

(40,000)

(39,619) Payment to partially repurchase 2025 convertible senior notes (46,250)

—

(46,250)

— Repayment of debt —

—

—

(125,000) Net cash used in financing activities (57,112)

(9,010)

(90,382)

(173,269) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 642

1,121

316

(1,442) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,724

6,574

(1,027)

(177,352) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 220,984

217,161

223,735

401,087 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 222,708

$ 223,735

$ 222,708

$ 223,735

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, manufacturing consolidation charges, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions, including right-of-use asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under ASC 842, Leases. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes any gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains and losses vary;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments. We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above;

GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share includes the dilutive, tax effected cash interest expense associated with our 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes in periods of net income, as if converted at the beginning of the period; and

other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,418)

$ 3,073

$ (53,183)

$ 28,847 Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 459

434

1,955

1,805 Research and development 4,681

4,263

19,062

17,221 Sales and marketing 2,074

2,002

8,736

8,173 General and administrative 2,817

2,866

11,726

11,792 Total stock-based compensation 10,031

9,565

41,479

38,991















Acquisition-related costs:













Cost of revenue —

—

—

47 General and administrative 822

—

822

— Total acquisition-related costs 822

—

822

47















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue 75

8,047

(173)

8,035 Research and development 488

(132)

(189)

(266) Sales and marketing 26

(74)

(330)

(144) General and administrative (41)

(36)

(221)

(71) Total restructuring and other costs 548

7,805

(913)

7,554















Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,092)

—

(3,092)

— Income tax adjustments (3,467)

647

(16,248)

5,484 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,424

$ 21,090

$ (31,135)

$ 80,923















GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ (2,418)

$ 3,073

$ (53,183)

$ 28,847 Add: Interest on convertible notes, tax effected —

334

—

3,055 GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ (2,418)

$ 3,407

$ (53,183)

$ 31,902















Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ 2,424

$ 21,090

$ (31,135)

$ 80,923 Add: Interest on convertible notes, tax effected 499

334

—

3,055 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ 2,923

$ 21,424

$ (31,135)

$ 83,978















GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 151,078

172,124

153,348

178,279 Add: Non-GAAP only dilutive securities 13,541

—

—

— Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 164,619

172,124

153,348

178,279















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ (0.35)

$ 0.18 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02

$ 0.12

$ (0.20)

$ 0.47





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 34.2 %

32.5 %

32.2 %

37.2 % Stock-based compensation 0.2

0.1

0.2

0.2 Restructuring and other costs —

2.5

—

0.7 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 34.4 %

35.1 %

32.4 %

38.1 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 110,463

$ 102,596

$ 399,036

$ 367,873 Stock-based compensation (9,572)

(9,131)

(39,524)

(37,186) Acquisition-related costs (822)

—

(822)

— Restructuring and other costs (473)

242

740

481 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 99,596

$ 93,707

$ 359,430

$ 331,168















GAAP operating income (loss) $ (9,368)

$ 1,707

$ (75,463)

$ 38,955 Stock-based compensation 10,031

9,565

41,479

38,991 Acquisition-related costs 822

—

822

47 Restructuring and other costs 548

7,805

(913)

7,554 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,033

$ 19,077

$ (34,075)

$ 85,547





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,418)

$ 3,073

$ (53,183)

$ 28,847 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,988)

(413)

(14,550)

5,606 Interest (income) expense, net (707)

(486)

(5,233)

3,131 Depreciation and amortization 1,159

1,980

6,160

8,570 POP display amortization 734

490

2,015

2,055 Stock-based compensation 10,031

9,565

41,479

38,991 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,092)

—

(3,092)

— Restructuring and other costs 548

7,805

(913)

7,554 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,267

$ 22,014

$ (27,317)

$ 94,754

