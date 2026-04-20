GoPro Announces Pricing for New MISSION 1 Series Professional 8K and 4K Open Gate, Compact Cinema Cameras, Starting at $499 for Existing GoPro Subscribers

Reserve Your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO at GoPro.com and Receive the New Point-and-Shoot Grip for Free with Purchase While Supplies Last

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced pricing for its new MISSION 1 Series of cameras—the world's smallest, lightest, and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate, high frame rate cinema cameras. Built around a new 50MP 1" sensor and GoPro's new, ultra‑efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION 1 Series delivers category‑leading image quality, frame rates, runtimes, and thermal performance in an ultra‑compact, durable design. GoPro is currently showcasing the MISSION 1 Series at the NAB tradeshow in Las Vegas through April 22nd; booth C5519.



Starting today at GoPro.com, customers can reserve their MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera and receive a new MISSION 1 SERIES Point and Shoot Grip (a $100 value) for free with their order. This offer is for a limited time and while supplies last. Reserve your new MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO now and be among the first to get hands on the world's smallest, lightest and most durable high resolution, high frame rate cinematic camera system.

Shot on the new MISSION 1 Series from GoPro Shot on the new MISSION 1 Series from GoPro

Pricing for the MISSION 1 Series:

MISSION 1 is $599.99 MSRP and $499.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers 1

MISSION 1 PRO is $699.99 MSRP and $599.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers 1

MISSION 1 PRO ILS will be $699.99 MSRP and $599.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1 when the camera becomes available in Q3 2026.

GoPro's flagship MISSION 1 PRO features a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by GoPro's new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases.

MISSION 1 PRO comes in the following editions. GoPro Subscribers can save up to $150 depending on the edition:

MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition ($779.99 MSRP and $679.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1) includes the flagship camera bundled with an innovative versatile grip that transforms the camera into a more rugged point-and-shoot camera designed for run-and-gun style capture. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution—as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20, magnetic latch mounting, and mounting fingers.

MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition (available Q3 2026 for $1,099.99 MSRP and $999.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers 1 ) includes the flagship camera bundled with the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, the new Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio. Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable and complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission.



(available Q3 2026 for $1,099.99 MSRP and $999.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers ) includes the flagship camera bundled with the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, the new Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio. Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable and complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission. MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition (available Q3 2026 for $1,199.99 MSRP and $1,099.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1) combines the flagship camera bundled with GoPro's Fluid Pro AI gimbal for advanced stabilization in even the lowest light conditions as well as AI-driven subject tracking, the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for a comprehensive professional audio solution, Light Mod 2 for compact, ultra-portable lighting and the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion, enabling the addition of displays, microphones, headphones, lighting, batteries, and more. Perfect for creators looking for the best of everything and maximum flexibility.

MISSION 1 PRO ILS (available Q3 2026 for $699.99 MSRP and $599.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1) has the same 50MP 1" Sensor and GP3 processor as MISSION 1 PRO, but in a mirrorless form with an interchangeable lens mount that supports compatibility with the vast universe of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses and adapters that allows a virtually limitless range of lenses to be paired with the camera. MISSION 1 PRO ILS also supports in-camera HyperSmooth video stabilization with any rectilinear, prime focal length lens. This versatility, combined with its video stabilization, weatherproof design and trademark GoPro durability, makes MISSION 1 PRO ILS the world's smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost and size of comparable cameras. With more creative options than ever before—including telephoto, zoom, macro, and more—the possibilities are limitless, whatever your mission.

MISSION 1 ($599.99 MSRP and $499.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1) is the same as the flagship in every way but limited to 4K120 Open Gate video capture and 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240 16:9 video capture. 50MP photo capture is the same as in the flagship model. MISSION 1 is perfect for the creator who doesn't require the higher Open Gate resolutions and category-leading frame rates of the flagship model but still wants the outstanding low-light and image quality benefits of the new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor at an entry-level price.



For a limited time and while supplies last, you can reserve your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera at GoPro.com and get the MISSION 1 SERIES Point-and-Shoot Grip accessory for free. Existing GoPro subscribers can save $100 when they reserve their MISSION 1 Series camera during this limited time offer.



Global, on-shelf availability begins May 28th for MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition.



MISSION 1 PRO ILS, MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, and MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition will be available beginning Q3 2026. Sign up to be notified of product availability at GoPro.com.

The MISSION 1 Series Accessory Ecosystem

Wireless Mic System ($159.99) : Capture crisp, professional sound anywhere with the Wireless Mic System. Designed for easy pairing with the MISSION 1 Series, GoPro HERO Black cameras, 3rd party DSLRs and phones, this compact, professional wireless audio system delivers crystal-clear 24-bit/48kHz audio and Dynamic Noise Reduction, keeping voices front-and-center in any setting. The ultra-small and light 10g transmitters are magnetic and can be clipped to clothes or objects. Adjustable gain and a Safety Track mode (recording a backup track at -6dB) ensure balanced, reliable sound no matter how dynamic your shoot gets. With 6.5 hours of runtime per mic plus a charging case offering two additional full charges, and up to 150 meters of wireless range, you're ready for any creative mission.



($159.99) Capture crisp, professional sound anywhere with the Wireless Mic System. Designed for easy pairing with the MISSION 1 Series, GoPro HERO Black cameras, 3rd party DSLRs and phones, this compact, professional wireless audio system delivers crystal-clear 24-bit/48kHz audio and Dynamic Noise Reduction, keeping voices front-and-center in any setting. The ultra-small and light 10g transmitters are magnetic and can be clipped to clothes or objects. Adjustable gain and a Safety Track mode (recording a backup track at -6dB) ensure balanced, reliable sound no matter how dynamic your shoot gets. With 6.5 hours of runtime per mic plus a charging case offering two additional full charges, and up to 150 meters of wireless range, you're ready for any creative mission. Media Mod for MISSION 1 Series ($149.99) : The new Media Mod for the MISSION 1 Series has a built-in multi-pattern mic and expanded I/O capability of your camera for production. Match the width of your stereo audio capture to the FOV of your video with eight different pickup pattern options. Three 3.5mm ports include an external microphone port, a line-in port for timecode sync, and a headset port for live audio level monitoring. A micro-HDMI port enables up to 4K60 video output for use with external monitors, video recorders, or live output for broadcasting. The Media Mod also features its own mounting system, so you can quickly insert or remove the camera when desired.



($149.99) The new Media Mod for the MISSION 1 Series has a built-in multi-pattern mic and expanded I/O capability of your camera for production. Match the width of your stereo audio capture to the FOV of your video with eight different pickup pattern options. Three 3.5mm ports include an external microphone port, a line-in port for timecode sync, and a headset port for live audio level monitoring. A micro-HDMI port enables up to 4K60 video output for use with external monitors, video recorders, or live output for broadcasting. The Media Mod also features its own mounting system, so you can quickly insert or remove the camera when desired. Point-and-Shoot Grip ($99.99) : Transform your GoPro into an ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera with this ergonomic, lightweight grip. Perfect for street, travel, and urban shooting, the grip's versatile design features cold shoe mounts for lights and mics, a 1/4-20 thread for tripods, vertical mounting and pass-through access to the camera's integrated fingers and magnetic mounting system. For added flexibility, the grip converts into a rugged metal cage for your camera, providing added durability and vertical mounting versatility.



($99.99) Transform your GoPro into an ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera with this ergonomic, lightweight grip. Perfect for street, travel, and urban shooting, the grip's versatile design features cold shoe mounts for lights and mics, a 1/4-20 thread for tripods, vertical mounting and pass-through access to the camera's integrated fingers and magnetic mounting system. For added flexibility, the grip converts into a rugged metal cage for your camera, providing added durability and vertical mounting versatility. Enduro 2 Battery ($34.99) : The 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers longer runtimes, fast-charging and a wider range of thermal performance compared to previous GoPro batteries. It's also compatible with HERO13 Black. The MISSION 1 Series cameras can also work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery (albeit for shorter runtimes).



($34.99) The 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers longer runtimes, fast-charging and a wider range of thermal performance compared to previous GoPro batteries. It's also compatible with HERO13 Black. The MISSION 1 Series cameras can also work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery (albeit for shorter runtimes). M-Series ND Filters ($99.99) : The ND Filter 4-pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64) delivers cinematic motion blur and exposure control for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1. The MISSION Series cameras auto-detect which filter you're using and auto-adjust the shutter speed for the desired blur and exposure effect. You can also manually control motion blur and exposure.



($99.99) The ND Filter 4-pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64) delivers cinematic motion blur and exposure control for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1. The MISSION Series cameras auto-detect which filter you're using and auto-adjust the shutter speed for the desired blur and exposure effect. You can also manually control motion blur and exposure. Protective Housing ($59.99) : The protective housing will keep your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera waterproof down to 196ft (60m). The built-in mounting fingers allow you to capture content both horizontally and vertically. MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) without a housing, while MISSION 1 PRO ILS is weatherproof.



($59.99) The protective housing will keep your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera waterproof down to 196ft (60m). The built-in mounting fingers allow you to capture content both horizontally and vertically. MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) without a housing, while MISSION 1 PRO ILS is weatherproof. Volta 2 ($139.99) : The premium Volta 2 powered battery grip, tripod, and remote features a built-in 5800mAh battery, integrated camera control, and 1/4-20 mounting for up to 9 hours of 4K30 recording time 2 .



($139.99) The premium Volta 2 powered battery grip, tripod, and remote features a built-in 5800mAh battery, integrated camera control, and 1/4-20 mounting for up to 9 hours of 4K30 recording time . Light Mod 2 ($59.99) : Add compact yet powerful LED lighting to your adventure or studio setup with Light Mod 2's 200 lumen brightness, 33% increased battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes 3 . Light Mod 2 includes an optimized diffuser design and versatile mounting for cold-shoe integration on Media Mod and Point-and-Shoot Grip or standalone light use.



($59.99) Add compact yet powerful LED lighting to your adventure or studio setup with Light Mod 2's 200 lumen brightness, 33% increased battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes . Light Mod 2 includes an optimized diffuser design and versatile mounting for cold-shoe integration on Media Mod and Point-and-Shoot Grip or standalone light use. Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2 ($79.99) : The fastest way to charge your MISSION 1 Series Enduro 2 camera batteries. Charge two batteries at once and easily check battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged. Comes with a high-performance Enduro 2 battery and is compatible with HERO13 Black Enduro Batteries.



($79.99) The fastest way to charge your MISSION 1 Series Enduro 2 camera batteries. Charge two batteries at once and easily check battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged. Comes with a high-performance Enduro 2 battery and is compatible with HERO13 Black Enduro Batteries. Vertical Mount Adapter ($29.99): Use this adapter to easily capture social media-friendly footage with three convenient vertical mounting options: built-in mounting fingers, 1/4-20 mounting threads, and Magnetic Latch Mount compatibility.

The entire suite of MISSION 1 Series accessories will be available on a rolling basis beginning May 28, 2026, through Q3 2026. GoPro will announce on-shelf availability as each accessory becomes available.



About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, MISSION, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION 1 Series camera lineup, product performance and specifications, product and accessory pricing and availability timing, subscription benefits and subscriber pricing, promotional offers, accessory ecosystem rollout, and the Company's positioning for long-term growth in the premium imaging category. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to consumer demand and market adoption of the new premium product line, competition in the digital imaging and premium camera markets, product launch timing and execution, supply chain, component availability and cost, the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments, and pricing and margin pressures. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

1 Existing GoPro subscribers can take advantage of available GoPro subscription benefits and get $100 off the purchase of any MISSION 1 Series camera and up to $150 off MISSION 1 Series camera and accessory bundles. Available to yearly subscribers only upon subscription renewal.

2 Total recording time based on recording 4K footage (average of 5.97 hours total) at 30 frames per second with Bluetooth® on and using the combined power of a fully charged MISSION 1 Series camera with an Enduro 2 battery and Volta 2 battery grip at 77°F (25°C). Recording times may vary with HERO13 Black, HERO12 Black, camera settings and environmental conditions.

3 Measured in Level 3 Brightness Mode. Battery life may vary based on usage and other external conditions.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.