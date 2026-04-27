Recognized by RedShark News, ProductionHUB, and CineD—Leading Media Outlets Covering the Professional Production Industry for Innovation and Excellence in Camera Technology

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that its MISSION 1 Series of cameras—the world's smallest, lightest, and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate, high frame rate cinema cameras—have been recognized with three prestigious awards at the 2026 NAB Show, the industry's premier event for broadcast, media, and entertainment professionals. Built around a new 50MP 1" sensor and GoPro's new, ultra‑efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION 1 Series was named one of six recipients of the RedShark Best in Show Awards from RedShark News, while the MISSION 1 PRO ILS camera earned one of ten ProductionHUB Awards of Excellence and was the sole winner of the CineD Best-of-Show Award in the Camera Category.

GoPro MISSION 1 Series Cameras Earn Three Top Industry Awards at NAB Show 2026

"These awards honor the incredible innovation and dedication of GoPro's employees. These awards go to them," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's Founder and CEO. "GoPro's MISSION 1 Series of compact cinema cameras is ushering in a new era of performance and capability in affordable, small form factor cameras, and we're excited the industry has responded with so much enthusiasm."

AWARDS SUMMARY

RedShark News

GoPro's MISSION 1 Series was named one of six recipients of the RedShark Best in Show Awards, recognizing standout innovation and performance at NAB Show 2026.

ProductionHUB

GoPro's MISSION 1 PRO ILS camera was selected as one of ten recipients of the ProductionHUB Awards of Excellence, honoring the most impressive products and technologies showcased at the event.

CineD

GoPro's MISSION 1 PRO ILS camera received the single CineD Best-of-Show Award in the Camera Category, distinguishing it as the top camera innovation at NAB Show 2026.

Customers can reserve their MISSION 1 ($599.99 MSRP and $499.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1) or MISSION 1 PRO ($699.99 MSRP and $599.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1) at GoPro.com and receive a new MISSION 1 SERIES Point and Shoot Grip (a $100 value) for free with their order. This offer is for a limited time and while supplies last. Reserve your new MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO now and be among the first to get hands on the world's smallest, lightest and most durable high resolution, high frame rate cinematic camera system.

Global, on-shelf availability begins May 28th for MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition. MISSION 1 PRO ILS, MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, and MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition will be available in Q3 2026. Sign up to be notified of product availability at GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways. Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION 1 Series camera lineup, product performance and specifications, product and accessory pricing and availability timing, subscription benefits and subscriber pricing, promotional offers, accessory ecosystem rollout, and the Company's positioning for long-term growth in the premium imaging category. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to consumer demand and market adoption of the new premium product line, competition in the digital imaging and premium camera markets, product launch timing and execution, supply chain, component availability and cost, the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments, and pricing and margin pressures. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

1 Existing GoPro subscribers can take advantage of available GoPro subscription benefits and get $100 off the purchase of any MISSION 1 Series camera and up to $150 off MISSION 1 Series camera and accessory bundles. Available to yearly subscribers only upon subscription renewal.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.