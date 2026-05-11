GoPro Board of Directors Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. ("GoPro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to engage in a strategic process, and to engage a financial advisor to assist with that process. During the review process, the Board expects to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that could include a sale of the company or merger, aimed at maximizing value for stockholders. In authorizing this process, the Board plans to work with independent financial and legal advisors. The Board and management team remain fully committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders throughout this evaluation.

This review follows GoPro's recent engagement of Oliver Wyman, a global leader in defense‑sector consulting, to support the Company's expansion into the defense and aerospace markets. Since announcing this initiative on April 13, GoPro has received several unsolicited inbound strategic inquiries. To support a review of these inquiries and other potential strategic alternatives, the Board has authorized the Company to engage a financial advisor.

"Over the past 24 years, GoPro has developed significant technology, IP, and brand assets along with world class product development and scaled manufacturing capabilities," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We are excited to work with our advisors to evaluate potential opportunities in various sectors to maximize shareholder value."

GoPro and its Board of Directors has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation, nor has it made any decisions related to its review of any potential transactions at this time. GoPro does not intend to comment on its strategic review until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or necessary. There can be no assurances as to the outcome of timing of such review, or whether any particular transaction may be pursued or consummated.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's exploration of a strategic review, the timing thereof and the outcome of the strategic review and statements related to the Company's authorization to engage a financial advisor with respect thereto. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that the strategic review process will not result in the identification or consummation of a transaction on terms the Company or its shareholders find attractive or otherwise increase shareholder value. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026, and as updated in filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.