GoPro Brings You into the Eye of the Storm for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's TWISTERS

Twisters arrives in U.S. theaters July 19

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) takes viewers inside the action for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment's new film, Twisters, arriving in U.S. theaters July 19. Able to withstand extreme weather conditions, GoPro's versatile cameras played a pivotal role in capturing the adrenaline-pumping action of the epic summer thrill ride that puts audiences in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

GoPro brings audiences inside the action for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment’s new film, Twisters

"We're incredibly proud to have helped the Twisters filmmaking team bring their vision to life," said Rick Loughery, GoPro VP of Global Marketing & Communications. "Our cameras are designed to take users where no other camera can go, making them the perfect tool for a movie that explores the raw power of nature. While GoPro is no stranger to the film industry, this collaboration perfectly highlights the spectacular capability of GoPro's technology."

GoPro enabled the Twisters creative team to push the boundaries of action cinematography. The cameras' compact size and durability allowed them to be mounted on vehicles, weather instruments, and even used by the actors on-set. In some of the film's most intense scenes, the camera crew deployed up to 20 GoPro cameras simultaneously to place the audience in the heart of roaring tornadoes and harrowing escapes.

"Because of GoPro and their technology evolving over the years, I've been able to evolve," said Frank Zambetti, behind-the-scenes camera operator on Twisters. "They're able to shoot high-speed so you can get amazing slow motion. It's a camera you can virtually do anything with. Sometimes on big action movies, like Twisters, I might have 15-20 GoPro's running in one scene."

To check out more of GoPro's behind-the-scenes footage from Twisters, head to GoPro's blog, The Current, or watch on YouTube.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Twisters

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown), David Corenswet (We Own This City), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Tunde Adebimpe (Leave the World Behind), Katy O'Brian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Paul Scheer (Black Monday).

From Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant, from a story by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion), based on characters created by Michael Crichton & Anne-Marie Martin. The executive producers are Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Thomas Hayslip and Ashley Jay Sandberg. Twisters is distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.