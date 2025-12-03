GoPro MAX2 360 Camera Wins Top Industry Awards for Groundbreaking 360 Innovations

MAX2 Earns Top Honors from WIRED, Tom's Guide, CNET, PCMag, and an Emmy® for Next-Level Performance, Ease of Use and Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that its new MAX2 360 camera is earning rave reviews from leading technology publications including WIRED, Tom's Guide, CNET, and PCMag. MAX2 is being celebrated for delivering True 8K 360 video, innovative twist-and-go replaceable lenses, AI editing simplicity, and tools that make creating epic content easier than ever.

MAX2 sets a new standard for what's possible with a 360 camera, empowering users to capture everything around them in stunning clarity and reframe shots to find the perfect angle. Its blend of powerful technology and creative flexibility has resonated with reviewers and content creators worldwide, earning it top honors across the industry. GoPro also received its third Emmy® Award in recognition of its innovations in 360 technology—which is core to its 360 cameras and software.

"We're thrilled to see MAX2 recognized as the leading 360 camera," said GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "MAX2 is incredibly powerful, fun and easy to use, and is redefining how epic content comes to life. These awards are a testament to our team's innovation and to the amazing content our community continues to create."

MAX2 AWARDS SUMMARY

WIRED

Named "Best Overall 360 Camera."

Tom's Guide

Selected as "Editor's Choice" and named "Best 360 Camera for Pros"

CNET

Named "Editors' Choice" for its user-friendly simplicity, making MAX2 ideal for quickly capturing great-looking content, even for beginners.

PCMag

Named "Editors' Choice for 360-Degree Cameras"

Emmy® Award

MAX2's underlying innovations have been recognized as part of GoPro's prestigious, third Emmy® Award for 360 Technology from the National Academy of Television Arts and -Sciences, recognizing the company's leadership in immersive 360 capture.

MAX2 is available now for $399.99 ($100 off) on GoPro.com and select retailers globally including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Currys, JB Hi-Fi, MediaMarkt, and more. A variety of activity-specific bundles are also $100 off—available exclusively on GoPro.com. Explore GoPro's new lineup of purpose-built 360 camera accessories, designed to expand creative possibilities and enhance durability, power management, and mounting flexibility, here.

