GoPro Enhances PLUS Subscription Service at GoPro.com

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that its PLUS Subscription service is now integrated into the GoPro.com checkout experience, giving customers the opportunity to seamlessly subscribe to PLUS when purchasing a camera.

"We continue to see consistent global PLUS subscriber growth, and by giving our customers the ability to subscribe to PLUS when buying a camera at GoPro.com, we expect to accelerate that growth," said GoPro Founder and CEO Nick Woodman.

GoPro PLUS subscribers enjoy the following benefits for $4.99 a month:

Damaged Camera Replacement – No questions asked, period.

– No questions asked, period. Unlimited Cloud Storage – Unlimited backup of videos and photos at original quality. Your GoPro footage automatically transfers from your camera to your phone to the cloud.

– Unlimited backup of videos and photos at original quality. Your GoPro footage automatically transfers from your camera to your phone to the cloud. 50% off Mounts and Accessories – Save 50% on most mounts and accessories at GoPro.com.

– Save 50% on most mounts and accessories at GoPro.com. VIP Support – Jump to the front of the queue for phone and chat support.

To learn more about GoPro PLUS, international pricing and more, visit GoPro.com/plus.

