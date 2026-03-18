Two-Year Extension Marks GoPro's Fourth Consecutive Year Powering Immersive, Athlete-POV Coverage Across UCI Downhill World Cup Rounds

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced a renewed two-year partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe as the Official Wearable Camera Supplier of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, continuing a collaboration that brings fans closer to the speed, precision, and intensity of the world's top mountain bike racing.

GoPro Named Official Wearable Camera Supplier of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series

As part of the agreement, GoPro will continue to equip riders with helmet-mounted cameras to deliver live and recorded rider-perspective content across all UCI Downhill World Cup rounds. Top downhill athletes—including reigning Men Elite UCI Downhill World Cup overall champion and GoPro Athlete Jackson Goldstone—will feature in GoPro course previews and season-long content shared across the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series channels and GoPro's own @GoProBike channels on Instagram and YouTube. GoPro integrations will also continue across Cross-Country and Enduro categories, in addition to dedicated course branding and a consumer expo experience.

"Enabling athletes to capture their perspective in the moment is what GoPro is all about, and we're excited to continue our support of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series—one of the best showcases of mountain bike racing in the world," said GoPro SVP of Global Marketing and Digital Commerce, Rick Loughery. "We love seeing these riders put our products to the test, and we can't wait to experience the moments they capture as they take on the sport's most challenging courses."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with GoPro for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series," said WBD Sports Vice President of Cycling Events, Chris Ball. "This relationship is built on long standing trust and a shared vision, developed over many years of close collaboration. Our ambition is always to put fans right at the heart of the action, and no one does that better than GoPro. Their innovative camera technology delivers truly immersive perspectives, bringing the intensity, speed and emotion of racing to our broadcasts and digital."

The 2026 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series season kicks off May 1 in Mona YongPyong, South Korea, marking the return of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup to the Asian continent for the first time in 25 years.

To learn more about GoPro MAX2, HERO13 Black + Ultra Wide Lens, and other mounts and accessories designed for mountain biking, visit GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About the UCI

Founded on April 14, 1900, in Paris, France, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the worldwide governing body for cycling. It develops and oversees cycling in all its forms and for all people: as a competitive sport, a healthy recreational activity, a means of transport, and also just for fun. The UCI manages and promotes 11 cycling disciplines: road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, cyclo‑cross, trials, indoor cycling, cycling esports, gravel and snow bike. Five are on the Olympic Games program (road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle), and two in the Paralympic Games (road and track). For more information: www.uci.org.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe

WBD Sports Europe represents WBD's portfolio of sports brands, channels, and platforms in Europe, engaging 130 million people every month across free‑to‑air TV, pay‑TV, streaming, online and social, in more than 200 markets and 20 languages. The portfolio includes Eurosport and TNT Sports (UK and Ireland), sports programming on WBD's free‑to‑air networks, and streaming on HBO Max* and discovery+. WBD Sports Europe connects audiences with the greatest sporting events in the world, including the Olympic Games in Europe; tennis' Grand Slams; cycling's Grand Tours and the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series; the PGA TOUR (in select markets); the FIM Endurance World Championship; The Ocean Race; FIM Speedway; and every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup. Its Events division, WBD Sports Events, oversees 20+ events each year and holds ISO20121 certification for sustainable event management.

*HBO Max is available in Europe in France, Greece, Iberia, Germany, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands. discovery+ remains the streaming platform for the United Kingdom ahead of HBO Max launching in March 2026.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.