GoPro to Unveil New Generation of Cameras at the April 2026 NAB Show

Company to Showcase Several New Professional Cameras Powered by GoPro's Next‑Generation GP3 Processor and Associated Accessories

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced it will debut a new generation of cameras at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19—22, at Booth C5519, powered by the company's exclusive, next‑generation GP3 processor. GoPro's new GP3-powered cameras are more professionally focused than ever before, with more than double the pixel processing, larger sensors, expanded features and market-leading low-light performance, resolution and frame rates—all in compact, durable form factors that deliver industry-leading runtimes and thermal capability across a wide range of environmental conditions.

Video captured on GoPro's new generation camera system powered by the custom GP3 processor. Speed Speed

"Our customers have made it clear they want more of everything from GoPro—larger sensors, world class low-light performance, higher resolutions and frame rates, next level image quality, improved audio capabilities, longer runtimes and bulletproof reliability in high heat conditions…everything, and more. And that's exactly what we're giving them with our newest line of GP3-powered cameras, debuting at NAB this April," said GoPro's founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

The upcoming debut marks one of GoPro's most significant product launches ever, showcasing bleeding-edge advancements in low‑light performance, resolution, frame rates, image quality, runtimes, thermal performance and more across multiple new cameras—highlighting the benefits of GoPro's latest GP3 imaging processor to a new tier of professional content creators—creators who demand only the best.

At NAB, GoPro will showcase its new camera lineup and associated accessories at the company's booth, C5519. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the new products firsthand and participate in technical briefings with GoPro engineers and product experts.

"Being a show for professionals, the NAB Show is the perfect stage to introduce our new line of professional cameras and accessories," said GoPro SVP of Global Marketing and Digital Commerce, Rick Loughery. "Our new GP3-powered cameras push the boundaries of what's possible in such compact and durable devices—and we are beyond excited to unveil our exciting new tools to the 60,000 plus media and entertainment industry professionals in attendance."

Since its founding, GoPro has grown far beyond its action sports roots to become a trusted and versatile tool for professional filmmakers, cinematographers and content creators around the world. GoPro cameras have been used in major Hollywood feature films and series productions, prized for their durable, compact design, exceptional image quality and mount-anywhere capability to capture unique perspectives that expand the limits of visual storytelling. Whatever the mission, GoPro.

GoPro's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital imaging technology has been recognized at the highest levels of the industry. GoPro is a three-time Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award winner, honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for outstanding achievements in camera technology.

Woodman adds, "Come visit us at NAB to get a firsthand look at the world's most capable compact professional cameras. If you're pushing boundaries and need cameras and equipment that can meet the demands of your mission…then GoPro is your camera company."

Visit GoPro at Central Hall, Booth C5519 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's next generation of GP3-powered cameras, product capabilities of future products, the timing and availability of new cameras and accessories, and the Company's expansion into new and existing markets. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to product development delays, the ability to deliver claimed product performance and specifications, market adoption, competition, supply chain and component availability, and the successful execution of product launches and transitions. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.