GoPro Hits the Gas in Motorsports, Named the Official Action Camera Partner of MotoGP, AMSOIL Championship Off-Road, Pro Motocross Championship, Formula DRIFT, Nitrocross and FIA Karting World Championship

The World's Most Rugged + Versatile Camera Delivers Thrilling On-Board + Trackside Content for Premier Motorsports Series

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced new, exclusive partnerships with several premier motorsports series, including MotoGP™, AMSOIL® Championship Off-Road, Pro Motocross Championship, Formula DRIFT, Nitrocross and FIA Karting World Championship. Now, GoPro is the official mountable, wearable action camera of this stellar lineup of racing series.

GoPro is the ultimate motorsports camera with the mounting versatility and ruggedness to capture unique perspectives and impossible angles. “Racing is a part of our heritage, and only GoPro can deliver the immersive experiences race fans crave. We look forward to enhancing the way fans engage with each series while expanding our presence among core motorsports customers," says GoPro Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications Rick Loughery.

Fans will get fresh, new content and immersive experiences—from twists and turns and highspeed drifts to triple jumps and checkered flags—all the action from perspectives only a rugged, durable GoPro camera is capable of capturing. Each series will feature GoPro content across their social media channels, in broadcasts, and throughout the race season, fans and customers will have opportunities to connect with GoPro on-site at select live events.

Highlights of the new partnerships include:

MotoGP : The pinnacle of motorcycle racing. Fans will get new, incredibly high-resolution perspectives, including a multi-angle GoPro HERO12 Black on-board lap preview of each track, and GoPro will be a title sponsor of a Grand Prix in 2024.

: The pinnacle of motorcycle racing. Fans will get new, incredibly high-resolution perspectives, including a multi-angle GoPro HERO12 Black on-board lap preview of each track, and GoPro will be a title sponsor of a Grand Prix in 2024. AMSOIL Championship Off - Road : A thrilling, high-octane off-road racing series featuring powerful trucks battling fender-to-fender and jumping, crashing, and rolling through mud and dirt. GoPro cameras are mounted inside the trucks on the drivers' roll bars, on the dash, and in unique exterior locations, capturing some of the wildest GoPro content on four wheels.

- : A thrilling, high-octane off-road racing series featuring powerful trucks battling fender-to-fender and jumping, crashing, and rolling through mud and dirt. GoPro cameras are mounted inside the trucks on the drivers' roll bars, on the dash, and in unique exterior locations, capturing some of the wildest GoPro content on four wheels. Pro Motocross Championship : Showcases organized chaos and skillful riding through grueling race tracks, challenging rhythm sections, and huge jumps, featuring epic rider POV captured on chest-mounted GoPro HERO11 Black Mini and GoPro HERO12 Black cameras from every event in the US series.

: Showcases organized chaos and skillful riding through grueling race tracks, challenging rhythm sections, and huge jumps, featuring epic rider POV captured on chest-mounted GoPro HERO11 Black Mini and GoPro HERO12 Black cameras from every event in the US series. Formula DRIFT : The professional drifting competition will release a new video series, GoPro Chase for the Championship , filmed entirely on GoPro HERO12 Black and GoPro MAX cameras mounted inside and on the cars. The video series follows the top drivers on the hunt for the championship title. And AdamLZ, GoPro ambassador and YouTuber, shares some sideways action as he battles for race wins.

: The professional drifting competition will release a new video series, , filmed entirely on GoPro HERO12 Black and GoPro MAX cameras mounted inside and on the cars. The video series follows the top drivers on the hunt for the championship title. And AdamLZ, GoPro ambassador and YouTuber, shares some sideways action as he battles for race wins. Nitrocross : Delivers the thrill of rally car racing, in short form, on purpose-built tracks with massive jumps and banked turns. Front and rear-facing GoPro cameras are mounted inside and outside the cars to capture the close racing action. The series also features GoPro skate athlete Leticia Bufoni as she launches her racing career competing in the series' side-by-side category.

: Delivers the thrill of rally car racing, in short form, on purpose-built tracks with massive jumps and banked turns. Front and rear-facing GoPro cameras are mounted inside and outside the cars to capture the close racing action. The series also features GoPro skate athlete Leticia Bufoni as she launches her racing career competing in the series' side-by-side category. FIA Karting World Championship: Karting is how many of the world's top professional race car drivers got their start. Fans will experience on-board POV from the races through GoPro HERO12 Black and GoPro MAX cameras and have opportunities to interact with GoPro products and staff at featured events.

GoPro is the ultimate motorsports camera with the mounting versatility and ruggedness to capture unique perspectives and impossible angles. GoPro's award-winning HyperSmooth video stabilization and durable, waterproof design deliver immersive footage, even in the most challenging conditions.

"These events provide the ultimate proving grounds for the durability and quality of the entire line of GoPro products like GoPro MAX and the new GoPro HERO12 Black cameras," says GoPro Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications Rick Loughery. "Racing is a part of our heritage, and only GoPro can deliver the immersive experiences race fans crave. We look forward to enhancing the way fans engage with each series while expanding our presence among core motorsports customers."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.