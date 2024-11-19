GoPro Joins Teton Gravity Research to Introduce "Beyond the Fantasy," TGR's 29th Annual Ski and Snowboard Film

GoPro Athletes Sammy Carlson, Nick McNutt, Kai Jones, and Parkin Costain Push the Boundaries of Ski and Snowboarding in TGR's Latest Cinematic Adventure

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced its partnership with Teton Gravity Research on the production of its 29th edition of TGR's annual ski and snowboard film, "Beyond the Fantasy" — now playing in theaters worldwide. Filmed last winter, TGR used HERO12 Black as the go-to POV camera in the film, taking full advantage of the camera's industry widest field-of-view and best-in-class video stabilization to capture every intense moment in big-screen-worthy detail.

GoPro Athletes Sammy Carlson, Nick McNutt, Kai Jones, and Parkin Costain Push the Boundaries of Ski and Snowboarding in TGR’s Latest Cinematic Adventure.

"GoPro has been an essential part of our filmmaking process for years," said Todd Jones, Co-Founder of Teton Gravity Research. "The ability to capture that athlete point of view is crucial to giving our audience a truly immersive experience. GoPro allows us to showcase skiing and snowboarding in a way that simply isn't possible otherwise."

"Beyond the Fantasy," TGR's 29th annual ski and snowboard film, dives into the limitless imagination of Teton Gravity Research athletes, transforming their most ambitious dreams into vivid realities. Featuring four GoPro ski athletes, Sammy Carlson, Nick McNutt, Kai Jones, and Parkin Costain, the film follows the most daring snow athletes as they push the boundaries of what's possible on snow.

"Teton Gravity Research sets the bar for ski and snowboard filmmaking and it's an honor they use GoPro cameras to help make their movie magic happen," said Nick Woodman, CEO and founder of GoPro. "The athletes in "Beyond the Fantasy" demonstrate what's possible in skiing and snowboarding today while showcasing what's possible with a GoPro in the most authentic way — the film is a visual feast on every level and we're stoked to be a part of it."

"Beyond the Fantasy" is showing in select theatres around the world. To find a local showing, head to Teton Gravity Research's website. Check out GoPro Snow for more epic ski and snowboarding content.

ABOUT GOPRO, INC. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page . For more information, visit GoPro.com .

Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , YouTube , and GoPro's blog, The Current . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

ABOUT TETON GRAVITY RESEARCH

Teton Gravity Research (TGR) is regarded as one of the world's premier outdoor action, adventure, and lifestyle brands. TGR is known for original and branded content, lifestyle apparel and optics, and worldwide events. TGR's best-in-class storytelling has captivated audiences for 29 years. With 50+ award-winning films, numerous television series, and national commercial spots, TGR delivers a global, multi-channel footprint. Teton Gravity Research is one of the fastest-growing outdoor media and lifestyle brands with a thriving millennial audience, award-winning multimedia film projects, a rapidly growing experiential platform, and unprecedented viral content. TGR is a proud member of the Surfrider Foundation, 1% For The Planet, BICEP, IMBA, and Protect Our Winters.

For more information on TGR, visit TetonGravity.com , or connect with TGR on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , and Youtube .

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.