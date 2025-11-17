Watch as GoPro Captures Every Thrilling Moment of Red Bull Rampage in Third Year as Exclusive Action Camera Partner

GoPro Athletes Shine: Jaxson Riddle Claims Best Trick and Reed Boggs Finishes Top 5

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) returned to the Utah desert to capture all the action of Red Bull Rampage in the third consecutive year as the Exclusive Action Camera Partner of the freeride mountain biking event. With both men's and women's contests showcasing record progression and jaw-dropping feats, the 2025 event captivated action sports fans around the world. Watch all the Top POVs of the event on the GoPro YouTube channel.

GoPro athletes Jaxson Riddle and Reed Boggs delivered standout performances in the men's event. Riddle earned the Best Trick Award with a Backflip Heel Clicker – the first-ever in competition–while Boggs put down an impressive top-to-bottom run featuring a 50-foot step-down immediately into a 45-foot 360.

The majority of the men's and women's fields wore GoPro cameras, immersing viewers with hair-raising perspectives of the drops, jumps, and critically challenging lines they rode through Utah's wild desert landscape. To capture every defining moment, these riders turned to one of GoPro's award-winning cameras, the all-new, True 8K 360 MAX2, the lightweight, 4K LIT HERO, and the flagship HERO13 Black with Ultra Wide Lens.

To catch Riddle, Boggs, and all the action from Red Bull Rampage watch the full event replay–including women's and men's competitions–on the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel.

