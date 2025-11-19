GoPro Supercharges MAX2 360 Camera and Software Editing Suite with Powerful New Features

New Camera Firmware and Quik App Features Expand Creative Options Across GoPro

Ecosystem

GoPro Labs Support for MAX2 Unlocks Industry-Topping 300Mbps Bitrate, Professional

HDRI Merge, and Advanced Image Tuning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a bold new set of firmware and software updates across its Emmy® Award-winning 360 camera and app ecosystem, delivering advanced new camera features, professional image-tuning controls, and creative mobile editing tools, further pushing the pace of product innovation.

New MAX2 Features

Available today via the Quik app, MAX2 receives a significant firmware and software update that brings new features and improvements for 360 content creators and active adventurers alike.

Expanded MAX2 Protune controls unlock greater flexibility and allow advanced users to dial-in the look of their 360 video.

Blur Reduction: Dial back motion blur for crisp action in high-paced scenes like mountain biking, skiing, and motorsports

Dial back motion blur for crisp action in high-paced scenes like mountain biking, skiing, and motorsports Noise Reduction: Reduce visual noise for cleaner, fine-tuned video in low-light conditions.

Easy MAX2 Presets Shot Setup Tool helps you nail your shot with on-screen guidance.

POV Preset: Capture iconic, immersive GoPro POV video

Selfie Preset: Be the star of your video with the perfect selfie

New MAX2 video modes provide three new capture options for slow motion, everyday social media, and longer recording times.

Intelligently optimized Low-Resolution Video (LRV) updates provide sharper previews while helping ensure the creative process stays smooth and efficient from start to finish.

GoPro Labs Firmware for MAX2

For professionals, GoPro Labs– the public beta program that extends GoPro camera capabilities beyond stock features and controls– is available today and unlocks MAX2 capabilities, allowing for unrivaled performance, image quality, and pro-level customization.

Up to 300Mbps Bitrate: push image quality to the max with the highest bitrate of any consumer 360 camera. Increased bitrates deliver more detail, less compression, and gives pros more editing flexibility.

High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDRI) Merge: MAX2 is the first 360 camera in the industry to deliver simple, one-click HDRI capture for 3D, VFX, and virtual production professionals. MAX2 can capture and merge 8 to 11 bracketed exposures spaced approximately two stops apart, capturing both highlight and shadow details in a single sequence to create realistic image-based lighting, reflections, and environmental effects.

Low Light Capture Optimization: Improve low-light capture with MAX2 by prioritizing longer shutter speed to maximize image quality after dark.

Stitch Tuning Controls: Fine-tune MAX2's in-camera stitching algorithm with Depth Lock and Depth Smoothing controls. Depth Lock analyzes the scene at the start of recording, maintaining the stitching algorithm depth regardless of the shifts in environment. Depth Smoothing controls stitching transitions to reduce stitch line artifacts and warping in high-motion scenes.

Quik App Software Updates

The Quik app 360 editing suite has leveled up with new and updated easy editing tools that make it easier to reshape time, refine MAX2 footage, and dial in 360 video stabilization.

New 360 Speed Tool: Adjust the speed of 360 footage directly in the Quik app. Speed clips up, slow them down, or create dynamic changes to emphasize key moments in your content.

New 360 HyperSmooth Stabilization Control: Dial in stabilization levels on your 360 videos – increasing stabilization for high-vibration activities or dialing it back to embrace natural shake.

Updated Lens Tool: Take granular control over framing by fine-tuning digital lens and zoom level independently.

Updates Available Now

Update your MAX2 today via the Quik app . GoPro Labs firmware for MAX2 is available for download on GoPro.com . The Quik app is available for download on iOS or Android .

