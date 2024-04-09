GoPro Mountain Games Outdoor Festival Set to Kick off Summer in Picturesque Vail, Colorado

"The GoPro Mountain Games are such an awesome way to kick off summer in the mountains, whether you're competing in the events, strolling around the village or taking in the evening concerts," says Rick Loughery, GoPro's Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. "And GoPro's cameras and software are the perfect solutions to capture and share these experiences."

"The GoPro stoke from the event attendees is unmatched and we're excited to continue working with VVF in the years to come," Loughery adds.

From GoPros mounted on kayakers plunging down Gore Creek to the madness of the mud runs or getting a pup's eye view from spectator-favorite Dock Dogs, there is no shortage of opportunities to capture amazing moments.

GoPro first joined Mountain Games in 2010, and at that time, the event brought in around 37,000 spectators and 2,600 athletes. In 2013, GoPro took on the role of title sponsor. Today, the event now draws more than 90,000 spectators and over 4,000 athletes in 30+ competitions across 11 disciplines. Spectators can also tune into event recaps from afar hosted by VVF media partners.

"GoPro is an exceptional partner for this event and has been instrumental in the continued growth of the Mountain Games," said Dave Dressman, GoPro Mountain Games Event Director for VVF. "Over the last 15+ years, GoPro has enabled us to capture and share the thrill of Mountain Games from an entirely unique, immersive perspective to help promote the mission of the games: bringing mountain action sports to the community whether you're a pro or not."

Register at MountainGames.com to participate. And be sure visit the GoPro team at our tent in the heart of the GoPro Mountain Games Gear Town. We'll be on hand to answer customer questions, swap out spare batteries, loan cameras, host daily giveaways and offer exclusive promo pricing during the games. You can also follow along on GoPro social channels.

About the GoPro Mountain Games

Each June the GoPro Mountain Games event brings athletes, art, music and mountains together in Vail, Colorado, to create the best all-around mountain experience available anywhere in the world.

Founded in 2002, the family-friendly event sits at the intersection of adventure sports, music, art and the outdoor industry. The event is hosted by the Vail Valley Foundation, in partnership with GoPro, Town of Vail, CELSIUS Energy, adidas Terrex, Nature Valley, Vail Resorts, GMC, Isopure, Optimum Nutrition, Pacifico, Polaris, Purina Pro Plan, Mountain House, Tincup Mountain Whiskey, and other partners For more information about the Mountain Games, visit www.mountaingames.com.

