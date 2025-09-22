GoPro Named to Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 List

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced its inclusion in Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies list for the second year in a row. GoPro ranked #5 in the Appliances & Electronics category, joining a prestigious group of companies recognized for earning and maintaining the trust of customers, investors and employees around the world.

GoPro was named one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for the second consecutive year, recognized globally for earning and maintaining the trust of customers, investors and employees.

Compiled in partnership with Statista, the ranking is based on an extensive independent survey of more than 65,000 participants across 20 countries. The methodology also included a social listening analysis of over 500,000 online mentions to assess public sentiment. Companies were evaluated across three dimensions of trust—customer, investor and employee.

"We're honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the world's most trustworthy companies," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "This recognition underscores our commitment to product quality, innovation and super serving our customers."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

