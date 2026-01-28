GoPro Named to USA Today's America's Best Customer Service 2026 List

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has been recognized by USA Today as one of America's Best Customer Service 2026 honorees—an acknowledgment of the company's continued focus on super serving its global community of creators and customers.

The annual ranking, produced by USA Today in partnership with research firm Plant‑A Insights Group, evaluates companies across dozens of industries to identify those providing standout customer service experiences. For the 2026 list, the study began with more than 21,000 U.S. companies, narrowing that field to over 7,100 brands for in‑depth evaluation. More than 32,000 consumers were surveyed between September and October 2025, with participants rating only companies they had personally interacted with in the past three years.

Customers assessed brands across seven key service categories, including friendliness, professional competence, availability, solution orientation, speed, transparency and reliability. To capture a broader view of customer sentiment and consistency over time, researchers also analyzed 3.1 million online customer reviews, combining new survey data with insights from studies conducted in previous years.

"Our customers bring our brand to life and inspire us to innovate and do more. We're grateful for the feedback that helps raise the bar—and for the teams who show up every day to meet it," said Jeff Terrell, Senior Director of Customer Support at GoPro. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of GoPro's support team and all of our incredibly talented, passionate and committed employees."

