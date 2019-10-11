GoPro Now Shipping HERO8 Black Cameras

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it has begun fulfilling pre-orders of HERO8 Black for customers from GoPro.com, well ahead of the announced shipping date of October 15. In addition, GoPro also began shipments of HERO8 Black to retail and channel partners.

"We are excited to get HERO8 Black into the hands of our customers ahead of our expectations," said GoPro Founder and CEO Nick Woodman.

Also this week, GoPro.com turned on the highly anticipated Trade-Up program for HERO8 Black cameras.

For more information about HERO8 Black, visit GoPro.com.

