GoPro Packs More of Everything into New HERO9 Black

HERO9 Black is available globally for an MSRP of $449.99, or $349.98 with a one-year subscription to GoPro. Existing GoPro subscribers can also take advantage of the $349.98 pricing at GoPro.com.

GoPro also shared that it has updated the name of its GoPro Plus subscription offering to simply GoPro, reflecting how central the subscription service has become to the brand's product experience.

"HERO9 Black reflects our commitment to delivering what our customers have been asking for, including more value for their money," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "HERO9 Black is a beast of a product, and GoPro subscribers can get it for $100 off at GoPro.com while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro footage, up to 50% on everything at GoPro.com and no-questions-asked camera replacement. And we're not done, with more value adds coming to GoPro subscribers later this year."

GoPro has also eliminated plastic from HERO9 Black's packaging and added value by packaging the camera in a high-quality travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories.

"Reducing as much plastic as possible from our business is a priority for us," said Woodman. "We're excited to package HERO9 Black in a high-value travel case instead of traditional wasteful packaging, and we're committed to doing the same with the rest of our cameras by the end of 2021."

HERO9 Black Features:

New Image Sensor

Video: 5K30, 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240 and more

Photo: 20MP

New 1.4" front color display with live preview and status modes

Larger 2.27" rear touch display with touch zoom

30% more battery life than HERO8 Black with improved cold weather performance

Removable, rechargeable battery

HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling

TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed

1080p Live Streaming

1080p Webcam mode

Power Tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture

SuperPhoto + HDR Night lapse video

RAW photos

Digital lenses

Voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents

3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction

Stereo + RAW audio

Larger speaker for improved audio playback

Removable lens cover

Built-in folding mounting fingers

Rugged + waterproof to 33ft ( 10m )

) Compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black

Introducing the All-New Max Lens Mod for HERO9 Black

The all-new Max Lens Mod ($99.99) brings unbreakable Max HyperSmooth video stabilization and low-distortion, ultra-wide Max SuperView to HERO9 Black at up to 2.7K60 resolution. Max Lens Mod also allows for horizon lock even when the camera is rotated a full 360°. This enables mind blowing creative versatility for social media producers, film and television professionals and weekend warriors, alike.

HERO9 Black-compatible Mods also include the Media Mod for HERO9 Black ($79.99), now with a removable foam windscreen; Display Mod ($79.99); and Light Mod ($49.99).

Max Lens Mod will be available globally starting October 2020. The Media Mod for HERO9 Black and Display Mod will be available starting Sept. 16. The Light Mod is currently available on GoPro.com as well as at select retailers.

Subscribing to GoPro

The GoPro subscription service delivers the best value and end-to-end experience to GoPro users. GoPro subscribers benefit from no-questions-asked camera replacement; unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro photos and video at original quality; enhanced live streaming to GoPro.com with fewer restrictions than other live streaming services; up to 50% on mounts and accessories at GoPro.com, including the brand-new lineup of GoPro Lifestyle Gear; plus, up to $100 savings on new camera purchases.

The GoPro subscription is available for $49.99 annually or $4.99/month.

HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge

For the third year in a row, GoPro is challenging its users to create the launch highlight reel for its new flagship camera. Open exclusively to owners of HERO9 Black, the Million Dollar Challenge will award an equal share of $1,000,000 to entrants whose video clips are chosen for the HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge video that will be released in December 2020.

Beginning today, HERO9 Black users are invited to capture and submit their video clips for consideration to the HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge on GoPro.com/Awards. Submissions close on Friday, December 4.

Global Availability

HERO9 Black is on sale internationally starting today on GoPro.com and at select retailers around the world. The camera retails for $449.99 MSRP or on GoPro.com for $349.98 with the purchase of a one-year subscription to GoPro. Existing GoPro subscribers can also take advantage of the $349.98 pricing at GoPro.com.

HERO9 Black joins GoPro MAX at $499.99 MSRP, or $399.98 with a one-year GoPro subscription; HERO8 Black at $349.99 MSRP, or $299.98 with a one-year GoPro subscription; and HERO7 Black at $249.99 MSRP to round out the full 2020 GoPro Lineup.

Visit GoPro.com to shop the 2020 GoPro Lineup. Learn more about HERO9 Black GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for a chance to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

