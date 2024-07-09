GoPro Partners with SoftBank Group's SB C&S Corporation for Additional Distribution in Japan

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a new distribution partnership with SoftBank Group's SB C&S Corporation in Japan to sell GoPro products through one of the largest sales networks in the region. The deal enables SB C&S to provide its retail customers with the full range of GoPro cameras and accessories. Now, customers in Japan will have greater access to a wide selection of GoPro products, including the latest products and innovations.

"Through SB C&S, we're continuing the expansion of our global retail presence, ensuring that GoPro products are more widely available to customers in Japan and improving our in-store merchandising and brand exposure," said Dean Jahnke, GoPro's Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Channel Marketing.

SB C&S will distribute GoPro cameras and accessories to retail outlets across Japan, including their own directly managed SoftBank stores, plus two of Japan's largest consumer electronics retailers – Yodobashi and Yamada.

Under the new distribution agreement, SB C&S will provide select retailers with new GoPro product displays and offer training and support to help end customers shop for GoPro products.

