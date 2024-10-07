GoPro Returns as the Exclusive Action Camera of Legendary Freeride Mountain Bike Event Red Bull Rampage 2024

In the highly anticipated women's competition, GoPro athletes Vero Sandler and Casey Brown will compete against the world's best female freeriders. Both riders are renowned for pushing the limits of the sport, and now, they will make history competing in the first-ever women's event at Red Bull Rampage.

The men's competition on Saturday, will feature GoPro athletes Reed Boggs and Brendan Fairclough, two longtime Red Bull Rampage competitors.

"Red Bull Rampage is the ultimate proving ground for freeride mountain biking," said Rick Loughery, VP of Global Marketing at GoPro. "We're excited to see the world's top female and male freeriders throw down their best lines and capture all the action from perspectives no other camera can match. Red Bull Rampage is the perfect venue to showcase the durability and performance of our new GoPro HERO13, while giving fans an immersive experience of mountain biking's most spectacular terrain and unique features."

With GoPro HERO13's new Ultra Wide Lens, fans will experience the magnitude of every jaw-dropping moment like never before. The premium HB-Series Ultra Wide Lens Mod expands HERO13 Black's field of view to 177°—36% wider and 48% taller than shots captured with GoPro's standard lens — while maximizing HyperSmooth performance for silky smooth video stabilization.

For those unable to attend the 2024 Red Bull Rampage, the women's broadcast will air October 10th at 9pm ET/6pm PT simulcast on ESPN+, Red Bull TV, and Red Bull Bike's YouTube channel. The men's broadcast will air on October 12th at 12pm ET/9am PT and will be livestreamed on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. Additionally, two one-hour highlight shows will also air back-to-back Sunday, October 27th on ESPN2 with the women's competition taking place at 5pm ET/2pm PT and the men's competition taking place at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Check out GoPro's Red Bull Rampage highlights and other thrilling mountain bike content on the GoPro Bike YouTube channel.

ABOUT RED BULL RAMPAGE

Red Bull Rampage has become the truest test of skill and mental toughness on a mountain bike. Touted as one of the most challenging events in the world, featuring the world's best athletes and set in one of the most demanding locations on the planet, the event has become the most coveted title in freeride mountain biking. For more information on Red Bull Rampage, go here.

