GoPro Returns to the Pinnacle of Motorcycle Racing as Title Sponsor of MotoGP™ Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon

The Official Action Camera of MotoGP to Deliver Thrilling Content from Every Grand Prix Event Throughout MotoGP's 2024 Season

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced title sponsorship of the MotoGP™ Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon motorcycle race weekend to be held at the MotorLand racetrack in Alcañiz, Spain, August 31 – September 1, 2024. On-site fans and customers will have opportunities to interact with GoPro products and staff throughout the race weekend. Broadcast and online viewers will get new, incredibly high-resolution perspectives, including a HERO12 Black camera on-board lap preview of the Aragon circuit and some of the world's most exciting racing action.

GoPro delivers thrilling MotoGP content

"We're excited to welcome GoPro back to MotoGP," said Marc Saurina, Head of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports. "Our partnership with GoPro underscores our commitment to bringing fans closer to the action and delivering all that the 75th anniversary season of MotoGP has to offer, from thrilling races and intense competition to astonishing and unforgettable moments."

The 2024 MotoGP season is underway and runs through November 17, 2024. In August 2023, GoPro was named the official action camera of MotoGP in an exclusive, multi-year contract ensuring that GoPro content will be shared across MotoGP's social media channels as well as motogp.com, including a GoPro on-board lap preview of each track. Also, the GoPro brand will be featured trackside throughout the entire 2024 season and beyond, reaching a digital audience of more than 140 million across MotoGP's digital ecosystem and nearly half a billion homes thanks to the sport's global television coverage.

"We're excited to be back at MotoGP and are counting the days until the riders line up on the starting grid for the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon," said GoPro Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications, Rick Loughery. "We look forward to showcasing MotoGP in new and exciting ways – from delivering thrilling on-board POV to sharing GoPro camera tips and tricks trackside at events – it's all about engaging with fans and enhancing their MotoGP experience."

GoPro is the ultimate motorsports camera with the mounting versatility and ruggedness to capture unique perspectives and impossible angles. GoPro's award-winning HyperSmooth video stabilization and durable, waterproof design deliver immersive motorcycle racing footage, even in the most challenging conditions. And recently, GoPro acquired Sydney, Australia-based Forcite Helmet Systems, a pioneer in embedding technology into helmets, and plans to bring enhanced performance and safety to various types of helmets, starting with motorcycle helmets.

Find the latest information about GoPro at GoPro.com. And visit motogp.com to learn more about the 2024 season.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

About MotoGP™ & Dorna Sports

The FIM Grand Prix World Championship, MotoGP™, is the world's most exciting sport. 22 of the fastest riders compete on purpose-built prototype motorcycles on some of the world's greatest racetracks, creating one of the most thrilling shows on Earth. Since it was inaugurated in 1949, the sport has grown to comprise 20+ Grands Prix across five continents, with the television broadcast reaching hundreds of millions around the world.

Dorna Sports became the sole commercial and television rights holder of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship in 1991. Based in Madrid, Spain, with premises in Barcelona and a subsidiary in Rome, the Dorna Group is a leader in sports management, marketing and media, and has seen continued growth over the years; expanding from solely MotoGP™ to include other leading motorcycle racing championships across the globe.

