GoPro to Explore Defense and Aerospace Market Opportunities

Effort Underscores GoPro's Commitment to Expanding its Technology into Specialized, High-Demand Sectors

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will pursue new market opportunities for its technology within the defense and aerospace sector. It has engaged Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a business of Marsh, for this work.

GoPro's cameras and technology are widely used in demanding environments where durability, industry-leading video stabilization and image quality are mission critical. By leveraging Oliver Wyman's expertise in defense and aerospace consulting, the engagement aims to identify operational use cases that align with evolving mission needs. The scope of the project includes analyzing addressable segments, potential technology and product synergies along with partnership and go-to-market strategies. Both organizations will work closely with defense, government and aerospace stakeholders to ensure solutions meet stringent performance, durability and compliance requirements.

"GoPro's brand is well known within defense, government and aerospace sectors. For years, GoPro cameras have been used in numerous diverse use cases in these sectors, including recently being mounted to the solar array wings on the Artemis II Orion spacecraft and used inside the ship for documentation of the voyage," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Working with Oliver Wyman will help GoPro determine more formal and scalable opportunities within these sectors, taking into account the operational, regulatory, and commercial dynamics of those markets. We're excited to learn how our technology and know- how can be of service."

"Defense and aerospace customers are increasingly adopting dual-use, commercially available technologies to move faster and operate with greater cost efficiency," said Timothy Wickham, Partner in the Aerospace and Defense practice at Oliver Wyman. "The opportunity is significant and growing, with the global defense and aerospace imaging, unmanned, and related markets representing billions of dollars of addressable market."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

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Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's market opportunity within the defense and aerospace sector, the ability for the Company to expand its total addressable market with government go-to-market strategies, and the Company's product market fit, use cases, characteristics and technology for government agencies. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to regulatory developments, technical implementation challenges, government procurement and contracting requirements, export control and regulatory compliance, the Company's ability to meet defense and aerospace performance and security standards, market adoption within the defense and aerospace sector, competition from established defense technology providers, and the outcome of the engagement with Oliver Wyman. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026, and as updated in filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.