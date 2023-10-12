GoPro's New Ultimate Point of View (POV) Awards Challenge Now Open for Global Submissions

News provided by

GoPro, Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

GoPro Offers $50,000 for the Best First-Person Photos and Videos

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that submissions are open for the GoPro Awards Ultimate POV Challenge. The new Awards challenge gives customers the chance to earn a share of a $50,000 cash award and an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels by submitting their most unique, most immersive first-person photos and videos. GoPro will reward select content with cash payouts through the end of 2023, and there is no limit to the number of times a customer can win.

Continue Reading
GoPro Awards Ultimate POV Challenge
GoPro Awards Ultimate POV Challenge

The Ultimate POV Challenge is the newest addition to the growing line-up of fun GoPro Awards challenges—inspired by the creativity, passion, and ingenuity of the GoPro community.

Customers can submit photos and videos shot on any GoPro camera—but the new GoPro HERO12 Black camera with Max Lens Mod 2.0 makes for the ultimate POV setup. The GoPro HERO12 Black takes GoPro's best-in-class image quality to the next level with new HDR (High Dynamic Range) 5.3K and 4K video, upgraded HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization and an industry-leading 177° field-of-view with Max Lens Mod 2.0.

GoPro Subscribers can earn a $500 reward for a selected photo and $1,000 for a video—twice the amount as non-subscribers. To qualify for the double cash Awards payout, Subscriber's content must be posted on the global GoPro Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or YouTube channel, or GoPro's news blog, The Current, and they must be an active Subscriber at the time their photo or video is posted.

The GoPro Subscription provides customers with unlimited cloud storage, the ability to auto upload footage to the cloud directly from GoPro cameras, premium editing tools in the Quik App, a private livestreaming platform, guaranteed damaged-camera replacement, exclusive savings on GoPro cameras, and up to 50% off accessories at GoPro.com.

Customers can submit footage to the Ultimate POV Challenge—and other ongoing GoPro Awards challenges—using the 'Share' function in the GoPro Quik app or submit via desktop. Ultimate POV Challenge submissions close on December 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM Pacific Time.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and US News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

