GoPro's Tiny $179* 4K HERO Camera Now Captures Ultra-Wide, Immersive Video with New 4:3 Video Setting and SuperView Digital Lens Settings

"The tiny HERO camera is so small and lightweight, you forget it's there," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

Ultra-immersive first-person perspectives that make you and your audience feel "like you're there"





More engaging selfie shots that easily fit you, your family and friends and your surroundings into the shot





Taller videos that are better for sharing directly to Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

You can also crop your 4:3 videos to 16:9 aspect ratio for a more traditional widescreen look.

There's also a new SuperView Digital Lens option available in the GoPro Quik App, which lets you convert your massively wide angle 4:3 video into a 16:9 video with a "that's so insanely wide" effect. SuperView makes everything you capture look faster, more immersive and more exciting. Previously only available in more expensive GoPro cameras, the SuperView Digital Lens setting is now available for free as an in-app option for the tiny $179* HERO camera.

With these new updates, the 86-gram HERO camera is now the combined smallest, lightest and widest angle GoPro, ever.

"The new, tiny HERO camera is so small and lightweight, you forget it's there. It's brilliant for everyone from kids to experienced GoPro users looking for the ultimate miniature ultra-wide-angle camera from GoPro," said GoPro's founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "HERO has become one of my favorite GoPros ever, and I'm stoked we continue to improve its performance with each new update," Woodman added.

Independent reviewers are celebrating HERO as the world's best action camera for under $200 thanks to its renowned GoPro quality, simplicity and diminutive size and weight:

The New York Times Wirecutter named HERO "The best budget-friendly action camera."





CBS News says: "The GoPro HERO camera is priced at just $200 , so it's the perfect entry-level action camera that can also serve as an everyday point-and-shoot option."





, so it's the perfect entry-level action camera that can also serve as an everyday point-and-shoot option." ZD Net notes: "The GoPro 4K [HERO] condenses the main features that people want from an action camera—ruggedness, stabilized 4K video, and broad accessory base of attachments and mounts—and packs them into a small, versatile, easy to use camera."





[HERO] condenses the main features that people want from an action camera—ruggedness, stabilized video, and broad accessory base of attachments and mounts—and packs them into a small, versatile, easy to use camera." Unofficial Networks' key takeaway is: "For the person who's just hoping to capture memories, get some good quality footage of their big ski trip, or get their first action camera, the GoPro HERO could be an amazing way to do so."

HERO's exciting new, ultra-wide 4:3 video and Superview Digital Lens updates are available now via the GoPro Quik app on iOS and Android or on GoPro.com.

*The $199 MSRP 4K HERO camera is currently available for $179 for a limited time. Check GoPro.com or your local GoPro retailer for the best deal on a HERO camera.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

