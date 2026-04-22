PolyAI launches Agent Development Kit to bring AI-native development to enterprise CX

A new developer-first approach gives teams full control over building and continuously improving AI agents

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI today announced the launch of its Agent Development Kit (ADK), a new way for teams to build, deploy, and improve agentic AI for customer experience.

The ADK introduces an AI-native development model that brings coding assistants into the core of how agents for customer service are built. Rather than relying on static configurations or manual implementation, teams can generate, test, and evolve agents using the latest generation of coding assistants and development practices.

Built for how developers actually work

With PolyAI's ADK, developer teams can now:

Work in their own environment with full control, using their preferred programming language and IDE with complete visibility into the codebase

using their preferred programming language and IDE with complete visibility into the codebase Use AI coding assistants to accelerate development, integrating tools like Cursor or Claude Code to generate and refine production-grade logic

integrating tools like Cursor or Claude Code to generate and refine production-grade logic Build from any input in minutes , including diagrams, spreadsheets, and APIs

, including diagrams, spreadsheets, and APIs Manage agents like enterprise software, with version control, code reviews, and collaborative workflows

"Most AI platforms for CX force developers to work inside a UI, cut off from the way real software gets built," said Shawn Wen, co-founder and CTO at PolyAI. "With the ADK, we're changing that. Developers can now build AI agents with the same tools, workflows, and flexibility they use to build any other critical system."

From weeks of development to hours

The ADK delivers a step-change in development speed and productivity for PolyAI's enterprise customers: Enterprise customers using PolyAI's ADK have achieved:

One of the world's largest utility companies built complex flows in hours, compared to multiple weeks previously

One of the UK's largest banks processed hundreds of FAQs in minutes, instead of hours of manual work

By building directly against PolyAI's platform and codebase, developers can also reuse proven production patterns for integrations, logic, and behavior instead of starting from scratch. These patterns are informed by over 500,000 hours of real-world deployment work, built on PolyAI's years of experience building and optimizing agents for the world's most trusted enterprises.

"On top of our customers' success with the ADK, we're also seeing major impact internally. More than 60% of our engineering work at PolyAI is now done autonomously through ADK-powered workflows, with developers reviewing and guiding the output," Wen added. "Now, we're making that same capability available to our customers so more teams can build high-quality AI systems faster."

Self-improving systems that learn from every interaction

Beyond initial development, PolyAI's ADK enables self-learning loops.

By connecting to monitoring tools and automated QA pipelines, AI agents can identify performance gaps and continuously self-improve.

This represents a major shift in how agents for CX are built: from static automation to systems that continuously learn and adapt without ongoing manual effort.

A new standard for building enterprise-grade AI

While most CX AI vendors require developers to work inside closed systems with little or no code access, version control, or integration with modern development tools, PolyAI's ADK takes a fundamentally different approach that reflects how serious engineering organizations actually build.

Combined with the no-code and low-code capabilities already available in the company's core Agent Studio platform, PolyAI is the only enterprise AI for CX solution that meets technical and non-technical users where they are.

PolyAI's Agent Development Kit is now generally available. Visit our developer site to get started.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

SOURCE PolyAI