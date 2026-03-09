PolyAI named the fastest-growing AI company in Europe in FT 1000 rankings

The Financial Times and Statista recognized PolyAI as #32 overall and #1 in enterprise AI among Europe's 1,000 fastest-growing companies

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the leader in agentic AI for customer experience, has been ranked Europe's fastest-growing enterprise AI company in this year's FT 1000 list.

Each year, the Financial Times and Statista issue a special report on the fastest-growing companies in Europe. The methodology analyzes percentage growth in revenue over the past three years. The 2026 FT 1000 rankings measured growth between 2021 and 2024.

PolyAI ranked #32 overall out of 1,000 companies and placed #1 among enterprise AI providers.

PolyAI's award-winning Agent Studio platform enables enterprises to deploy AI agents that manage complex conversations across languages, channels, and markets at global scale. According to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study, customers achieve 391% return on investment, underscoring the real-world business impact behind the company's momentum.

"Enterprises don't trust just anyone with their customer conversations. They choose long-term, strategic partners," said Nikola Mrkšić, Co-Founder and CEO of PolyAI. "We've earned that deep level of trust by delivering measurable business results across tens of millions of conversations — and it's that trust that fuels our growth."

PolyAI now partners with more than 200 enterprise customers across 25+ countries and 45+ languages, helping them improve CX, reduce operational costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities at scale. Visit poly.ai to learn more.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

