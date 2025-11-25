GORE LAUNCHES SHANGHAI BATTERY LAB TO ACCELERATE BREAKTHROUGHS IN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates today announced the opening of its Battery Lab in Shanghai, China, expanding its global R&D capabilities to accelerate advanced battery materials development for customers worldwide. The lab is dedicated to the development, characterization, and rigorous testing of critical materials for battery cells and packs—spanning membranes, venting solutions, moisture and condensation management, explosion and thermal runaway mitigation, pressure equalization, and controlled gas release.

Gore’s Shanghai Battery Lab Opening Ceremony

The lab delivers customized, integrated solutions for OEMs in EVs, energy storage, and consumer electronics—enabling faster iterations and a shorter path from prototype to market.

Advancing Materials Science to Empower the Battery Industry

As a global materials science company, Gore has long been committed to transforming deep materials science into a driving force for global sustainability. The launch of the Shanghai Battery Lab accelerates the commercialization of Gore's breakthrough technologies, including dry electrode, formation processes, and other technological innovations. Through advanced membrane materials and process innovation, Gore provides comprehensive solutions for lithium-ion batteries, including venting, explosion protection, condensation management, thermal runaway prevention, pressure equalization, and gas release — significantly enhancing battery safety and stability.

With decades of experience in the automotive industry, Gore is recognized as a pioneer and leader in venting and moisture management technologies. Its one-stop solutions are widely adopted in critical automotive components such as ADAS sensors, automotive electronics, powertrain, chassis, lighting, and battery systems. Backed by proven reliability and consistency, Gore precisely addresses industry pain points and enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to achieve breakthroughs in safety, durability, and system integration.

Building a Collaborative Innovation Ecosystem for Sustainable Battery Development

As performance and safety demands for batteries continue to rise across EVs, energy storage, and electronics, Gore's Shanghai Battery Lab serves as a vital hub connecting Gore's global technical resources with local customer needs. The lab offers end-to-end services from material development to testing and validation, while fostering a deep collaboration with OEMs to drive co-evolution in cell processes, pack design, and vehicle integration.

"By integrating global resources and strengthening local R&D capabilities, Gore delivers agile response and customized material solutions to empower Chinese customers to grow sustainably in global markets," said Yong Zhao, Automotive Vents Asia Pacific Business Leader of Gore's Performance Solutions.

Dr. Justin Skaife, CTO of Gore's Performance Solutions, added: "Gore's cross-industry experience in automotive and electronics enables us to develop future-ready solutions for next-generation battery systems. We look forward to working with customers in China and around the world to drive collaborative innovation and sustainable progress in battery technology."

Gore's Performance Solutions Division addresses complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets, including aerospace, automotive, industrial, electronics, semiconductor and more. By focusing on collaboration and innovation, Gore partners with customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

