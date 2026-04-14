GORGIE DROPS NEW CANDY TWIST FLAVOR, BRINGING A PLAYFUL TAKE ON BETTER-FOR-YOU ENERGY

GORGIE, the clean energy brand redefining the category, announced the launch of its sweetest flavor yet, Candy Twist. Post this

The new Candy Twist flavor reinforces GORGIE's belief that energy and wellness should never come at the expense of taste, vibe, ingredient quality, or aesthetic. Inspired by classic candy flavors but crafted with GORGIE's better-for-you formula, the new flavor is designed for modern routines, from morning pick-me-ups to afternoon slumps and everything in between. Each can of GORGIE features 150mg of green tea caffeine, plus functional wellness and beauty benefits, including Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine for a smooth, energizing boost without the jitters. GORGIE is also gluten-free, vegan, and free of artificial sweeteners.

"We're always listening to our community, and candy-inspired flavors kept coming up again and again," said Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO of GORGIE. "We wanted to create something nostalgic, fun, and unexpected, while still delivering the functional benefits our community loves. This launch is playful, bold, and uniquely GORGIE and just in time for Spring, Summer, and festival season."

The launch of Candy Twist comes at a time when GORGIE is experiencing significant momentum, fueled by its mission to offer a cleaner, more elevated alternative in the energy space. With eye-catching branding, strong community engagement, and a focus on transparency and ingredients, the brand continues to stand out in the market.

Candy Twist will roll out on GETGORGIE.com and at Target locations nationwide, building on GORGIE's continued growth with Target, rapid retail momentum, and expanding presence across the retailer's beverage aisle. The brand's "First Sips" rollout gave GORGIE community members exclusive early access to try the new flavor and share their reactions, helping spark excitement and helping generate buzz nationwide. The launch will also be supported by influencer activations, social campaigns, and experiential moments designed to bring flavor to life beyond the can, further fueled by strong consumer demand driven by community engagement and social discovery.

As GORGIE continues to grow, the brand remains focused on building a community- driven approach to energy, one that blends taste, function, and culture in a way that resonates with today's consumer.

About GORGIE:

Created and founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, GORGIE officially launched in January 2023 with its first line of sparkling energy drinks. Backed by Notable Capital and Coefficient Capital, along with other strategic partners, GORGIE is a community-led wellness brand redefining energy with beauty and functional benefits. Each can delivers 150mg of clean green tea caffeine with added ingredients like Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine, without aspartame, sucralose, or erythritol. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer on GETGORGIE.COM and Amazon.com, as well as on shelves across thousands of retail locations nationwide. GORGIE is a community, a brand, and a platform on a mission to make wellness fun, with products that support energy for all-day, everyday life. For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

Press Contact:

Cheryl Crowley

[email protected]

SOURCE GORGIE