Jon Bon Jovi Joins GORGIE as Investor and Strategic Partner

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GORGIE, the fastest-growing better-for-you energy brand in the United States, today announced that music icon and entrepreneur Jon Bon Jovi has joined the company as a strategic investor, marking a major milestone in the brand's continued expansion.

Known globally for his decades-long career in music and his growing presence in business and philanthropy, Bon Jovi brings a unique blend of cultural influence and entrepreneurial insight to GORGIE. His investment signals confidence in the brand's mission to redefine the energy drink category with better-for-you ingredients and functional benefits.

"I'm excited to be part of what GORGIE is building," said Bon Jovi. "There's a real shift happening in how people think about energy, health, and what they put into their bodies. GORGIE is tapping into that in a smart, authentic way, and I'm looking forward to supporting the next phase of growth."

"Jon's leadership, vision, and cultural impact make him an incredible partner for us," said Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO of GORGIE. "He understands how to build something that lasts and connects deeply with people. Having him join us as an investor is a powerful validation of where we're headed.I am genuinely humbled by how GORGIE has been incorporated into his life, and the warmth and kindness he has shown our brand and team."

The global energy drink market is projected to reach $125 billion by 2030, with increasing demand for products that offer sustained energy without sugar crashes or artificial ingredients. GORGIE has quickly emerged as a leading challenger brand, gaining traction across retail and resonating with a new generation of consumers seeking functional, lifestyle-aligned beverages. With retail sales up 600% year over year, GORGIE will be available in more than 15,000 stores nationwide before summer and is the #1 independent energy drink at Target.

Bon Jovi's role will focus on supporting brand growth, strategic expansion, and amplifying GORGIE's core pillars of wellness, community, and transparency as the company continues to scale nationwide.

About GORGIE:

GORGIE is the #1 fastest-growing modern energy brand in the United States with better-for-you ingredients and functional benefits, powered by a community-driven lifestyle platform. Each can of GORGIE's better-for-you formula features 150mg of green tea caffeine, plus functional wellness and benefits, including Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine for a smooth, energizing boost without the jitters. GORGIE is gluten-free, vegan, and free of artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, sucralose, and erythritol. Fueled by its mission to offer a cleaner, more elevated alternative in the energy space, GORGIE's community-driven approach blends taste, function, and culture in a way that resonates with today's modern wellness consumer. Created and founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, GORGIE launched its first line of sparkling energy drinks in 2023 and is currently the fastest-growing natural energy drink in the US. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer on GETGORGIE.COM and Amazon.com, as well as on shelves across thousands of retail locations nationwide. For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

GORGIE Press Contact:

Cheryl Crowley

[email protected]

SOURCE GORGIE