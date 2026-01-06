The #1 fastest-growing energy drink in the natural channel introduces a new way to enjoy better-for-you

energy and protein benefits — now in two limited-edition flavors with a matching activewear collection.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GORGIE , the rising star wellness brand known for its energy drinks with functional benefits, is ringing in the new year with a category-defining innovation - GORGIE Protein Energy drinks. The brand's first entry to the protein category combines GORGIE's signature great taste and better-for-you energy benefits with an added protein boost, perfect for those wanting to refresh their routines with movement and focus and to feel good while doing it. Launching at Target stores nationwide in two vibrant flavors, Strawberry Pop and Power Punch, the drinks are paired with a limited-edition activewear collection, bringing style, wellness and energy together for an all-in lifestyle experience that inspires fresh starts.

GORGIE Rewrites the Wellness Playbook with the Launch of its First-Ever Protein Energy Drink GORGIE Rewrites the Wellness Playbook with the Launch of its First-Ever Protein Energy Drink

At the heart of the launch is GORGIE's belief that energy, wellness and good-for-you products should never come at the expense of taste, vibe, ingredient quality or aesthetic. Designed for modern routines, workouts and morning pick-me-ups, GORGIE Protein Energy drinks are gluten-free, keto-friendly and free of artificial sweeteners. Each can delivers 8g of protein, 150mg of green tea caffeine, plus functional wellness and beauty benefits from the additions of Biotin, B Vitamins and L-Theanine offering a functional and energizing boost, without the jitters.

"We created this after thousands of asks from our community," said Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO of GORGIE. "People want protein in formats that feel fun, energizing and easy to incorporate into their everyday routines. Now, energy meets wellness in flavors that are nostalgic, celebratory and uniquely GORGIE, giving our community a new way to power their workouts, mornings and wellness goals with style."

The brand is launching a capsule activewear collection to pair with the launch - The Power Up Set in Pink and The Active Shortie in White and Lime - celebrating the debut of our new Protein flavors. The Power Up Set includes a Triangle Bra and Biker Short, designed to mix and match. The Active Shortie brings a retro-inspired vibe with a light, loose feel, adjustable waistband and drawcord for an effortless, throw-on-and-go fit. Each piece is sold individually, making it easy to build your perfect set and pair with the new protein energy drink for an ideal January jumpstart.

The launch comes on the heels of major brand momentum, including the recent announcement that media guru and entrepreneur Alix Earle has joined GORGIE as a strategic investor, reinforcing the brand's community-first ethos and its rise as a cultural force in wellness. GORGIE's successes in the past year with exclusive retail launches at Target and its presence across social, fashion and fitness moments, including Miami Swim Week, have further cemented its position as the go-to energy brand for a new generation.

The Protein Energy launch continues GORGIE's commitment to delivering products that are not only effective but also engaging, visually striking and part of a broader movement to make wellness accessible, fun and stylish. Even before the official launch, fans began discovering the product on shelves at Target, sharing, tagging and posting across social media, underscoring the brand's growing cultural relevance and loyal community. They saw thousands of cans per day flying off the shelves and hundreds of inbound posts from a national community eager to try the newest product from the fan favorite brand. Fans can sip, move and thrive with a brand that understands the intersection of energy, performance and culture.

About GORGIE:

Created and founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, GORGIE officially launched in January 2023 with its first line of sparkling energy drinks. Backed by Notable Capital and Coefficient Capital, along with other strategic partners, GORGIE is a community-led wellness brand redefining energy with beauty and functional benefits. Each can delivers 150mg of clean green tea caffeine with added ingredients like Biotin, B Vitamins and L-Theanine—without aspartame, sucralose or erythritol. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer on Amazon.com and GETGORGIE.COM , as well as on shelves across thousands of retail locations nationwide. GORGIE is a community, a brand and a platform on a mission to make wellness fun, with products that support energy for all-day, everyday life. For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

