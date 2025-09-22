GORGIE Partners with Gopuff to Launch Limited-Edition Cosmic Berry Energy Seltzer

The female-founded brand fueling the better-for-you energy movement continues rapid growth with Gopuff collab, community-first activations, and wellness-driven innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy wellness brand, GORGIE , is partnering with Gopuff , the leading instant commerce platform shaping Gen Z culture, to launch a limited-edition flavor: Sparkling Cosmic Berry . Dropping September 22nd – perfectly timed with the autumn equinox, Sparkling Cosmic Berry is available exclusively on Gopuff for delivery in as fast as 15 minutes.

GORGIE x Gopuff exclusive new flavor

Made with 150mg green tea caffeine, L-theanine, biotin, and B vitamins, Cosmic Berry delivers GORGIE's signature better-for-you buzz with only 5 calories and 0g sugar. Consumers are increasingly looking for energy options that are clean, functional, and wellness-driven. GORGIE has answered that call, helping grow the natural energy category by 20% in 2024.

"We are always looking to collaborate with innovative brands that resonate with our customers, and GORGIE is exactly that," said Carly Bickerstaff, VP of Merchandising at Gopuff. "We've seen a significant rise in demand for better-for-you products, with clean energy drinks up year over year. This collaboration allows us to deliver a unique, great tasting, wellness-centric product that meets the evolving preferences of our consumer base."

This launch brings together two brands at the forefront of Gen Z culture: Gopuff, with its unrivaled speed and wide product assortment, and GORGIE, the fast-growing, female-founded energy brand redefining the category.

"GORGIE has been community first since day one, our fans shaped everything from the flavors to what's inside the can. Now, two years later, we're bringing them not just energy and fun, but convenience too. Partnering with Gopuff is such a gift, especially in a way that bridges beverage and lifestyle! I can't even count the times I've landed at an airport, gotten to an event, or had a friend say they need a GORGIE that very moment. With Gopuff, those moments are closer than ever with delivery that's everywhere, anytime and fast. We are so thrilled to bring cosmic energy to all" said Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE.

To launch, GORGIE is doing what they do best, tapping their community. By gifting sororities, VIP tastemakers, and community insiders, alongside IRL activations at top universities and NYFW, they're bringing Cosmic Berry to life on campus and on the runway.

Recognized as one of the few green-rated energy drinks on the YUKA app, GORGIE is proof that energy can be both effective and better-for-you. Cosmic Berry was made to fuel any moment, whether on campus, at an event, or on-the-go, delivering energy to everyone.

Cosmic Berry energy seltzers are priced at $3.29 each and available only on Gopuff , alongside other GORGIE flavors including Cherry Lime, Peach Tea, Watermelon Splash and more.

About GORGIE

GORGIE is a better-for-you energy drink brand reimagining beverage through the lens of fashion, lifestyle, and community. Founded with a mission to deliver clean energy without compromise, GORGIE cans are packed with feel-good ingredients like green tea caffeine, biotin, and L-theanine, without sugar or artificial junk. Since launch, the brand has been community-first, with fans helping shape everything from flavors to design. More than just a drink, GORGIE is building culture at the intersection of wellness and style, proving that energy can be both functional and fun.

To learn more, visit www.getgorgie.com or follow GORGIE on Instagram and TikTok .

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers a relevant and affordable assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers' doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer unrivaled speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android .

