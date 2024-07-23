Gosen Insurance Group Partners with Integrity to Bring Holistic Life, Health and Wealth Solutions to Hispanic Communities

"Katiry and Alex embody a strong spirit of empathy, compassion and service," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "They are true servant-leaders within the Hispanic community and bring a deep commitment to improve the lives of the clients and agents they serve. With Integrity's world-class resources and groundbreaking technology alongside them, Katiry and Alex can support their diverse community even more effectively and feel confident in the future growth of their business. At Integrity, we want to help all Americans receive the life, health and wealth protection they need to prepare for the good days ahead. We couldn't be more excited to work with Gosen Insurance Group, whose mission aligns perfectly with ours as they strive to serve — making an impact that will be felt by generations of Hispanic Americans!"

Founders Katiry González and Alex Dávila left their native Puerto Rico with a dream of using their insurance expertise to serve the Hispanic community in the United States. Together, they transcended the challenges of integration and established a strong foothold in their new surroundings by launching Gosen Insurance Group. From its founding as a Spanish-speaking agency, Gosen Insurance Group has experienced significant and consistent growth by providing education about Medicare products and coverage options to its diverse consumer base in their native language. Gosen Insurance Group works hand in hand with a rapidly growing network of compassionate and committed agents to provide care and guidance in many underserved communities. Through daily trainings and ongoing mentorship, the agency's leaders help team members feel confident in sharing their insurance knowledge with bilingual consumers.

"Our work is more than a business — it's a noble opportunity to serve others with empathy and care," explained Katiry González, President of Gosen Insurance Group. "We are part of the community we serve and we feel it's our duty to become a trusted resource and a true partner for our clients. When we saw the cutting-edge resources and comprehensive platform Integrity offers its partners, we were thrilled to become a part of its mission to help all Americans make the most of what life brings. Integrity's products are truly full-service. MedicareCENTER helps our agents save time, better connect with clients and be more effective, while LeadCENTER provides on-demand leads within our specialized demographic. The Integrity platform is already transforming our agency, and we see incredible opportunities for growth in our future."

"Many of our agents are new to the industry and it's crucial that we provide them with unsurpassed support and guidance," shared Alex Dávila, Vice President of Gosen Insurance Group. "Just like Integrity, treating our coworkers like family is one of our core values. Partnering with Integrity gives our team access to the resources, support and services they need to build lasting careers and drive their own success. We are passionate about meeting the needs of people in our community, and Integrity helps us maximize every opportunity, no matter where our consumers are. With Integrity's Suite of Solutions, our agents can reach more consumers and ultimately change more lives. We are so excited about our partnership with Integrity and can't wait to serve even more families and individuals together."

Integrity's transformative and proprietary Suite of Solutions provides incomparable insights into business activity, fueling significant growth and expanding an agency's reach and capabilities. Gosen Insurance Group can benefit from utilizing MedicareCENTER to streamline their workflow through instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities in conjunction with Ask Integrity™ — revolutionary AI-powered, voice-activated technology that helps strengthen bonds with consumers. In addition, LeadCENTER allows agents to quickly acquire and act on high-quality, real-time leads in the areas they serve. Integrity also offers partners empowering data and analytics, thoughtful leadership direction and ongoing innovation to help guide business decisions.

Integrity's mission to serve includes reaching all Americans wherever they are. To activate this vision, Integrity has assembled an unparalleled team of trailblazers — spanning many of the industry's foremost insurance and finance companies — to collaborate on innovative solutions that effectively integrate life, health and wealth protection. The Integrity partner network is constantly developing holistic processes that simplify, optimize and humanize the insurance and financial services experience for every stakeholder. These solutions are helping American consumers from all walks of life plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Gosen Insurance Group's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Gosen.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Gosen Insurance Group

Gosen Insurance Group, based in Kissimmee, Florida, specializes in providing Medicare insurance solutions to the Hispanic community. The company excels in training and supporting agents, helping them build sustainable careers centered on the highest levels of service. With seven years of experience serving Central Florida, Gosen Insurance Group has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing agencies focused on meeting the underserved needs of the Hispanic market. In recent years, the agency has diversified its business by expanding into the ACA and life insurance markets, leading to significant growth. Gosen Insurance Group and its partners focus on assisting families with proper guidance and helping them understand and access available services and programs. For more information, visit www.goseninsurance.com

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC