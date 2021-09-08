Gospel Music Heritage Month Heats Up With 15th Annual McDonald's Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour

Brought to fans by McDonald's Black & Positively Golden movement, award-winning gospel artists hailing from the Gulf Coast, West Coast, Carolinas and DMV regions will showcase their talents to spark debate on which U.S. region produces the greatest gospel hitmakers and hits. Multi-award-winning musician and syndicated radio personality Lonnie Hunter will host the four-part "Gospel City Playlist" series, featuring legendary gospel artists like Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Israel Houghton, and rising gospel artists like Mali Music and Pastor Mike Jr., among many others.

For the first time in tour history, fans can watch the show from the McDonald's app while reppin' their city. Ahead of each show, fans can also experience a virtual red carpet hosted by social media comedian @NotKarltonBanks who will perform lively skits, host spirited interviews with tour artists and give viewers a peek behind-the-scenes.

"Faith and inspiration are a core part of gospel music, and an integral part of McDonald's community-based gospel tour," said Erica Campbell, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and 2021 McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour performer. "People need inspiration, and I am proud to join such an amazing line-up of artists to help reach gospel music lovers nationwide."

Each year, the concert series helps raise awareness of Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its mission of improving the health and well-being of children and their families. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, RMHC needs our support more than ever. Virtual concert goers will be able to donate to RHMC live at RMHC.org/ICGT2021. McDonald's has supported RMHC for more than 40 years as the founding mission partner and continues to support global Charity in a variety of ways. Since 2012, The McDonald's Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour has raised over $1.08M to help families stay close when their children are ill.

"We are excited to make the tour virtual for the second year as we celebrate 15 years of the awesome McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour," said Harry Smith, Indiana McDonald's Owner/Operator and Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Owner/Operator Chairman. "We are committed to feeding and fostering the communities in which we operate, and this longstanding, free celebration of gospel music is one of the many ways we want to help lift up and encourage our guests, crew members and community."

A full list of the 2021 tour dates and artist lineup follow:

September 19: Gulf Coast Bri Babineaux

DOE

Jonathan Nelson

L Spencer Smith

Pastor Mike Jr.

Sir the Baptist September 26: West Coast Erica Campbell

Dawkins & Dawkins

Dewayne Woods

Israel Houghton

Lena Byrd Miles

Mali Music October 3: Carolinas Blanche McCallister Dykes

Isaac Carree

John P. Kee

Melvin Crispell III

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard October 10: DMV Anthony Brown

JJ Hairston

Maurette Brown Clark

Patrick Riddick

Visit www.blackandpositivelygolden.com for streaming information and additional details. Follow @WeAreGolden on Instagram for tour updates and to join the conversation around which playlist is best using #blackandpositivelygolden.

