GOSS Investor Alert: Gossamer Bio Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Placebo Response Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased GOSS stock between June 16, 2025 and February 20, 2026

Lost money on your Gossamer Bio investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Gossamer Bio shares collapsed 80%, falling $1.71 per share from $2.13 to $0.42 in a single trading session on February 23, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 1, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

As the drug sponsor responsible for Phase 3 PROSERA trial design and clinical site selection, the Company had direct access to enrollment data from Latin American testing sites throughout the Class Period. The action contends that this data revealed a heavily-treated, lower-risk patient population whose characteristics created a high probability of an outsized placebo response that could jeopardize the study's primary endpoint.

Yet between June 2025 and February 2026, management repeatedly assured investors that patient selection goals had been accomplished and that the PROSERA study was being executed with "discipline and operational excellence."

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a pattern of alleged concealment:

Latin American sites enrolled patients who were largely heavily-treated and lower-risk, inconsistent with the patient profile needed to demonstrate a statistically significant treatment effect at the prespecified 0.025 alpha threshold

Baseline enrollment characteristics at these sites allegedly diverged from the Phase 2 TORREY study insights that management publicly claimed guided patient selection

diverged from the Phase 2 TORREY study insights that management publicly claimed guided patient selection The Company had ongoing access to site-level enrollment data as the trial sponsor, yet publicly characterized PROSERA execution in exclusively positive terms

55% of patients were on triple or quadruple background PAH therapy and 61% on background prostacyclin therapy, a population mix that elevated placebo response risk

"Super responders" on placebo at Latin American sites showed over 100-meter walk improvements, a phenomenon management later called "quite fascinating" but never warned investors about beforehand

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The securities action alleges that while management had real-time visibility into the trial's geographic enrollment profile and its implications for placebo response, public communications painted a uniformly optimistic picture. As pleaded in the complaint, the Company's own post-hoc admissions confirm it understood the geographic risk: the COO and CFO acknowledged that the placebo result was "extremely, extremely disturbing" and that the Latin American outcome left key opinion leaders "stunned."

The gap between what was allegedly known internally and what investors were told is at the core of the fraud claims.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by June 1, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GOSS Lawsuit

Q: When did Gossamer Bio allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from June 16, 2025 to February 20, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 23, 2026, causing approximately an 80% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GOSS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Gossamer Bio made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Phase 3 PROSERA trial design, patient selection, and execution quality while concealing that Latin American enrollment characteristics created a high risk of outsized placebo response that would jeopardize the primary endpoint.

Q: What do GOSS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GOSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky