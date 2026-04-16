GOSS Investor Alert: Gossamer Bio Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Failing to Disclose Trial Risks: SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 1, 2026. Investors who purchased Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) securities between June 16, 2025 and February 20, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Gossamer shares lost over 80% of their value on February 23, 2026, dropping $1.71 per share from $2.13 to $0.42 in a single trading session after the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 PROSERA study failed to meet the primary endpoint.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), any investor who purchased GOSS securities during the class period and suffered losses may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class and directs the litigation on behalf of all shareholders. In the Gossamer action, the Court will consider motions filed on or before June 1, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff is typically the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class

There is no minimum loss amount required to apply for lead plaintiff status

Lead plaintiffs pay no out-of-pocket fees; attorneys are compensated only from any recovery obtained for the class

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require attending court hearings or providing testimony in most cases

Multiple investors may file joint motions to serve as a lead plaintiff group

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain class members and are eligible to participate in any recovery

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "In the Gossamer case, where investors potentially lost over 80% of their investment in a single day following the PROSERA disclosure, selecting an engaged lead plaintiff is particularly important."

Post-Deadline Procedures

After June 1, 2026, the Court will review all lead plaintiff applications and appoint the investor or group it determines is most adequate to represent the class. The appointed lead plaintiff will then work with counsel to prosecute the action. The case alleges Gossamer and its CEO made materially misleading statements about the Phase 3 PROSERA trial design while concealing that enrollment characteristics at Latin American sites created a high risk of placebo response that would compromise the study's primary endpoint.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased GOSS between June 16, 2025 and February 20, 2026 but do not file a lead plaintiff motion by June 1, 2026 are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to share in any settlement or judgment without taking any action at this time.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the GOSS Lawsuit

Q: What is the GOSS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 1, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GOSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com