GOSS Investor Alert: Gossamer Bio Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Placebo Risk: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) during the period between June 16, 2025 and February 20, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(212) 363-7500.

GOSS shares collapsed from $2.13 to $0.42 on February 23, 2026, more than an 80% single-day decline that erased over $1.71 per share in value across 231.5 million shares outstanding. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 1, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that held GOSS securities during the class period face specific obligations under ERISA and applicable state pension fund governance standards. Lead plaintiff appointment provides institutional holders with direct oversight of litigation strategy, counsel selection, and settlement terms. Key considerations for fiduciaries include:

Pension funds and endowments with documented GOSS losses should evaluate whether seeking lead plaintiff status satisfies their duty to maximize recoveries for beneficiaries

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial obligation; securities class actions proceed on a contingency basis with no out-of-pocket costs

Institutional lead plaintiffs receive the same pro-rata recovery as all class members, but gain direct influence over case strategy and settlement approval

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate recovery options in securities fraud cases may face questions regarding their stewardship of plan assets

cases may face questions regarding their stewardship of plan assets Portfolio monitoring services can assist institutions in identifying and tracking cases where holdings suffered fraud -related losses

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that Gossamer and its CEO constructed a misleading narrative about the Phase 3 PROSERA clinical trial's likelihood of success while concealing that enrollment characteristics at Latin American sites created acute risks of an outsized placebo response. When topline results revealed the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, the market repriced GOSS shares to reflect the removal of artificial inflation. Institutional holders who acquired shares based on the company's repeated assurances of disciplined trial execution and carefully selected patient populations may have suffered losses traceable to the alleged misrepresentations.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

Case Summary

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs helps ensure that cases are litigated vigorously and that recoveries reflect the full scope of harm suffered by the investing public." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The action asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act and SEC Rule 10b-5. It was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GOSS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GOSS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GOSS stock or securities between June 16, 2025 and February 20, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GOSS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 80%, a decline of $1.71 per share, after Gossamer disclosed that its Phase 3 PROSERA trial failed to meet the primary endpoint due to outsized placebo performance at Latin American sites. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GOSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP