got milk? and Milk Bar Introduce Limited Edition Holiday Cookie Cereal

The Festive Treat is Now Available Nationwide and in Milk Bar Stores Just In Time For The Holidays

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, the iconic got milk? and award-winning bakery Milk Bar have joined forces again to elevate the holidays with an irresistible, nostalgic winter treat. Introducing the limited-edition got milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal, a blend of mini peppermint-flavored cookie bows and white chocolate peppermint cookie bits specially designed to be enjoyed with a pour of cold dairy milk. This festive cereal is perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring during cozy winter moments.

"Nothing captures the spirit of the holidays quite like the classic combination of cookies and milk," said MilkPEP VP of Consumer Marketing Miranda Abney. "We worked with Milk Bar to create a playful twist on the classic cookies and milk combo that is perfect for the holiday gifting season."

"Our love of milk at Milk Bar runs deep, and we wanted to create something that would bring joy and fun to our menu this holiday season," Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi added. "We worked months to design this deliciously nostalgic, oh-so-cute cookie cereal to celebrate the brilliance of dairy milk and the spirit of delicious bites this holiday season. Eat the buttery, crunchy mix first, then smile big and bottoms up with the perfect subtly minty cookie cereal milk!"

Dairy milk is not just a traditional pairing for cookies; it enhances the flavor experience by providing a creamy, rich texture that complements the sweetness of the cereal. The natural fats in dairy milk help balance the peppermint and white chocolate flavors, and its essential nutrients, like complete protein, calcium, and vitamin D, balance out this holiday indulgence.

The got milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal is available for nationwide shipping at MilkBarStore.com for $20. The offering is also available in-store at Milk Bar Bakeries and through local Uber Eats and Doordash delivery in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., complete with a pairing of cold dairy milk, including lactose-free options, for $24.

Milk Bar's collaboration with got milk? celebrates the nostalgic pairing of cookies and milk and has quickly become a favorite gift among celebrities, including Hailee Steinfeld . Whether gifting a loved one, treating yourself, or leaving something different out for Santa this year, this cereal is set to become a holiday staple. Learn more at MilkBarStore.com .

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

