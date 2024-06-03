Got Sauce? Wendy's Launches Next-Level Saucy Nuggs Dripping in Flavor

With seven unique ways to Nugg, Wendy's fans can access an exclusive first-taste through the Wendy's app beginning June 3

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all chicken nugget lovers – it's time to get saucy with Wendy's®! For years, Wendy's Nuggs have been a cult favorite. Now, get ready to experience them like never before with the arrival of Wendy's Saucy Nuggs. These flavor-packed Wendy's chicken nuggets are freshly tossed and sauced to create seven unique flavors and are served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce for the next-level Nugg experience.

Wendy's Saucy Nuggs officially hit restaurants nationwide starting Monday, June 10. But starting today, Monday, June 3, digital customers can be the first to get their hands on Wendy's new Saucy Nuggs by placing a digital order through the Wendy's app or website for pick-up or delivery.* And as an added perk, Wendy's has lowered the in-app delivery fee to $0 all week.**

"This new innovation is all about providing a next-level culinary experience rooted in flavor," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "We crafted four unique sauces to complement the Wendy's nugget experience and to provide fans with a variety of chicken options that meet their lifestyles and palettes. Whether fans want a bite-size snack or a full meal, we've got them covered with our new Saucy Nuggs."

Can't Stop the Sauce

From approachable to adventurous, Wendy's has a Saucy Nugg flavor for everyone! Each layer of Saucy Nuggs flavor is crafted to perfection, designed to complement Wendy's Crispy and Spicy chicken nuggets.

As the Queen of Spice, Wendy's offers seven mouthwatering combinations of flavor – all available in a range of sizes including 4, 6, 10, or 20-piece:

Honey BBQ: A flavor that's full of smokiness and sweetness, delivering exactly what you would expect from a delicious barbecue sauce. With a subtle hint of honey, it's an approachable sweet and tangy flavor that fans won't be able to get enough of!

Garlic Parm: A classic flavor that packs a punch of layered, savory goodness from the very first bite. These Saucy Nuggs strike the perfect balance of garlic and parmesan without overwhelming your tastebuds.

Buffalo: A beloved staple that always has your back! This sauce has buttery undertones with a subtle touch of vinegar that keeps you coming back for more.

Spicy Honey BBQ: The perfect balance of sweet and spicy, fans looking to level up their Honey BBQ journey will be met with the ultimate flavor explosion.

Spicy Garlic Parm: A fiery twist on a classic! Fans will pick up on the sweetness and the sharpness of four types of roasted garlic packed into this garlic parm sauce.

Spicy Buffalo: Wendy's Spicy Buffalo delivers an intense kick balanced by a subtle tang of vinegar that won't disappoint.

Spicy Ghost Pepper: Time to kick it up a notch (or two) with Wendy's unique Spicy Ghost Pepper sauce! An intensely spicy experience with a lingering depth that only the Queen of Spice can create. This sauce is perfect for the adventurous person who wants to dial it up on the spice-o-meter .

"Wendy's chicken nugget fandom is truly unrivaled, so it was only natural for us to level up our iconic Nuggs with even more flavor for our fans," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Saucy Nuggs unlock even more opportunities for our brand to meet the needs of new and existing Wendy's fans."

Get Your Hands on Saucy Nuggs Early!

Starting June 3rd, fans can be the first to snag Wendy's Saucy Nuggs through the Wendy's app or website by placing an order and choosing in-restaurant pickup or $0 in-app delivery.** Then, come June 10, fans will be able to get their Nugg on in-restaurant, including in-person and in the drive-thru.

Bring The Flavor to Your Door

Looking for more ways to try Saucy Nuggs? DoorDash will be offering deals that fans won't want to miss from June 12 to June 18! Spend $15 or more and get a FREE 6-piece Nuggs*** and DashPass members can score FREE Saucy Nuggs with a minimum $20 purchase.****

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe ®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,***** freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Saucy Nuggs are available as an exclusive, digital-only menu item between 6/3 – 6/9 at participating U.S. Wendy's locations. Customers may place a digital order via the Wendy's App, order.wendys.com or at select kiosk locations.

**$0 Delivery Fee available at participating U.S. Wendy's June 3 – June 9, 2024; valid on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App or on order.wendys.com only. Service fee and taxes apply. Wendy's App download and registration required. Delivery availability may vary by location. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time.

***Valid only at participating Wendy's locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Terms apply. Offer valid for Non-DashPass members only. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid on 6/12/24-6/18/24 or while supplies last. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.

****Valid only at participating Wendy's locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Terms apply. Offer valid for DashPass members only. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $20, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid on 6/12/24-6/18/24 or while supplies last. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

