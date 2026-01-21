Got the Ballz to Propose? BuzzBallz Reveals its 9-Carat Pink Lemonsqueezy Engagement Ring Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Set inside a custom, bedazzled mini BuzzBallz mold modeled after the Pink Lemonsqueezy container, the colossal 9-carat lab-grown pink diamond delivers show-stopping shine with unmistakable BuzzBallz flair. Valued at $35,000, the Pink Lemonsqueezy engagement ring is the ultimate statement piece for lovers ready to take their connection—and their BuzzBallz obsession—to the next level.

"Every main squeeze deserves the best and at BuzzBallz, 'the best' means going bigger and brighter than anyone asked for," said Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President of BuzzBallz. "We couldn't resist giving Pink Lemonsqueezy a launch that lives up to BuzzBallz' over-the-top vibe, from the ring's pink hue and iconic round shape to an unforgettable moment only a true BuzzBallz power couple could pull off."

Perfect for couples, Galentine's gifting, or anyone who thrives on bold moves and bigger-than-life moments, the ring goes up for grabs on eBay starting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. EST, with bids beginning at just $2.14. The auction closes on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. EST, giving one lucky bidder the chance to pop the question with a ring guaranteed to make their main squeeze gasp. The ring and matching ring box will ship by Feb. 13, 2026, with proceeds benefiting a heart-related charitable cause.

Fans who can't snag the ring can still join the fun. BuzzBallz's newest flavor is rolling out nationwide at stores and online retailers. Bottled at 15% ABV, Pink Lemonsqueezy is loud, proud, and packed with the playful vibe only BuzzBallz can bring.

About BuzzBallz

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle. Serving over a dozen flavors including Lime 'Rita, Chili Mango, Berry Cherry Limeade, Lotta Colada, and more, BuzzBallz is on a mission to reinvent happy hour. Learn more at: www.buzzballz.com .

