Welch's Innovates New Light and Refreshing Juice Beverage to Help Consumers Crush Their Quenchies

CONCORD, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's, the iconic fruit-based food and beverage company, announces the launch of Welch's Grape'ade™, a new, refreshing juice beverage made with crisp Niagara green grapes and no added sugar for the perfect balance of real fruit flavor and thirst-quenching refreshment in every sip.

Welch's Grape'ade™ is available in convenient, on-the-go 16oz bottles, free-from artificial colors and sweeteners and is offered in three delicious flavors: Strawberry, Mango and Green Grape. Crafted to perfection, each Grape'ade variety promises a refreshing burst of flavor from real fruit juice and half the sugar of other 'ades.

"The Welch's Innovation Team has crafted an entirely new 'ade experience, leveraging our unparalleled expertise at capturing the crisp, tart taste of Niagara green grapes bottled within hours of picking off the vine, to deliver an intensely refreshing twist on the traditional flavor," said Chris Kwiat, Vice President of Marketing Communication & Innovation at Welch's. "Grape'ade embodies our commitment to providing delicious, high-quality products that cater to evolving and diverse consumer preferences, even if it means creating an entirely new type of beverage to meet their needs."

Grape'ade is an unmatched 'ade for consumers in need of instant thirst-quenching hydration, an idea brought to life by the innovative campaign supporting it's launch: "Got the Quenchies? Grab a Grape'ade". Quenchies encapsulates the intense craving for refreshing hydration that most consumers are familiar with but haven't had a word to describe until now. With a light and invigorating profile and convenient packaging, Welch's Grape'ade is the perfect revitalizing, grab-and-go antidote to the Quenchies.

All three flavors of Welch's Grape'ade™ will be available in juice aisles across retailers and at all Publix locations in the Southeast U.S. region starting June 1, with plans to roll out nationally in early 2025.

For more information about Welch's Grape'ade™, and to see where you can purchase, please visit https://www.welchsgrapeade.com/.

About Welch's

Founded in 1869 and headquartered in Concord, Mass., Welch's is an iconic and leading family-farmer owned fruit-based food and beverage company. Through the Growing Tomorrow Together sustainability practices, Welch's is committed to improving the quality of life for our communities, employees, and family farm owners. For more information, please visit https://www.welchs.com/.

SOURCE Welch Foods Inc.