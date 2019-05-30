göt2b®, Henkel's Trend-Setting Hair Color And Styling Brand Is Partnering With Shaftesbury To Produce EDM-Inspired Original Series Turning The Tables

Turning the Tables is a coming-of-age story set in the exciting, DJ-driven world of electronic dance music (EDM) and features an exclusive mix inspired and performed by the characters in the story. The first two episodes premiere today and can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/TurningTheTablesShow

"göt2b is a styling & color brand inspired by urban street styles that leverages professional formulas and helps consumers create their own confident looks," says Manuela Emmrich, US Marketing Director Hair for Henkel. "Our products enable people to express themselves in an individual and authentic manner. We were so excited for the opportunity to partner with Shaftsbury to enhance our digital acceleration efforts and connect with consumers in a new way. With the Turning the Tables partnership, we are bringing the brand essence of göt2b to life in a fun and engaging way and are one of the few brands to engage and entertain consumers with a scripted short-form series," said Emmrich.

The Turning the Tables scripted series is at the heart of a 14-week program, which also includes extensive secondary and social content, including behind-the-scenes videos, high-energy brand spots with the cast, #MEbyME empowerment quotes, and an EDM artist influencer promotional program. This month, in addition to the first two episodes, göt2b® will launch a monthly contest and product giveaway, including grand prizes for major US EDM festival concert tickets.

"EDM fans more than just love the music; they live it and göt2b's® brand voice is directly in line with this high-energy and enthusiastic community," said Tal Riff, Director, Content & Strategy, Branded Entertainment, Shaftesbury. "Music is a core youth value that brands want to be part of but often struggle to tap into in an authentic way. Turning the Tables allows göt2b® to present a dramatic and entertaining story, with characters who have music as a big part of their lives. Young audiences will relate and connect on an emotional level through the music and the characters' journey."

The Turning the Tables series stars Lanie McAuley (How It Ends, Travellers) as "Jay," a classically trained pianist who finds EDM to be her true calling and more authentic way to express herself, and Donna Benedicto (Supergirl, A Million Little Things) as "Ash," an established EDM DJ who soon becomes Jay's rival and challenges her to an underground DJ battle. In the process, Jay comes to gain the skill, style and confidence she needs to pursue her dreams and take on the challenge of her life behind the turntables.

The soundtrack to Turning the Tables was created by Steph Copeland (The Heretics, The Hexecutioners, Let Her Out), a classically trained vocalist who is now a successful composer for feature films and commercials. Copeland created/remixed original tracks that each of the DJ characters in the series perform. Each character has a unique sound that draws from different sub-genres of EDM.

"Branded entertainment is the new frontier for creators and Shaftesbury is leading the charge. Building projects this way ensures that we can create stories that we know are targeted towards, and will resonate with, our specific audience. Achieving authenticity in the EDM world meant reaching fans through their shared musical language. So we were thrilled to discover composer Steph Copeland, who absolutely brought this story and the whole series to new heights," said Liz Levine (Story of a Girl, Across My Land, Toad Road), producer, writer and director of Turning the Tables.

The two episodes of Turning the Tables will premiere today, May 30, at the start of the summer's festival season. All episodes will be available on the YouTube channel Union&Ace, as well as on http://got2bhairbyme.com. All additional content will be available on the @TurnTablesShow social handles on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Turning the Tables is executive produced by göt2b®, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, and Kaaren Whitney-Vernon. The series was co-created by Tal Riff, Mark Bernardi, Jax Smith and Liz Levine, who also acts as series producer. Turning the Tables was written by Jax Smith, Raziel Reid, and Liz Levine, and directed by Smith and Levine.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is an award-winning creator and producer of original content for television, film, digital, and brands. Shaftesbury's current slate includes 13 seasons of Murdoch Mysteries for CBC, UKTV, and ITV STUDIOS Global Entertainment, three seasons of detective drama Frankie Drake Mysteries for CBC, UKTV, and Kew Media, three seasons of critically acclaimed thriller series Slasher for Netflix, as well as new primetime series Rex for CityTV/Rogers Media, and Departure for Global/Corus Entertainment. Shaftesbury's digital arm produces original digital, convergent, and branded entertainment projects including the global phenomenon and MIPTV Brand Content of the Year award winner Carmilla. Shaftesbury's branded entertainment division drives profitable engagement with millennials using scripted series, turning brands into executive producers. Recent brand partners include Walmart, Interac, U by Kotex®, and RBC.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

